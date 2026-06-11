VizyPay Partners with Jaris to Bring Embedded Business Lending to Independent Small Business Owners

Merchants can now apply for business loans in minutes, directly within the VizyPay platform

WAUKEE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VizyPay , the payment processor built for independent small businesses and Main Street merchants, today announced a partnership with Jaris , a leading embedded finance platform, to embed access to growth capital directly within the VizyPay experience.The partnership gives VizyPay merchants a direct path to business loans without leaving the platform they already use to manage payments. Merchants apply in minutes, with instant payouts in development as the next phase of the integration.For small business owners, access to capital has historically meant dealing with banks that move slowly, ask for documentation no independent operator has time to gather, and return an answer weeks later. This integration removes that friction."Small business owners come to VizyPay because they are tired of being treated like an afterthought. Partnering with Jaris means our merchants have access to growth capital that works the same way we do, quickly, straightforward, and built around their operational needs." — Austin Mac Nab, Founder & CEO, VizyPay"VizyPay has a longstanding reputation for championing small businesses and enabling their growth — that's a mission we share at Jaris. We're proud to offer their merchants convenient access to bank-backed loans tailored to their needs." — Chris Aristides, CEO, JarisThe partnership reflects VizyPay's ongoing commitment to building a complete financial toolkit for the independent merchants and rural businesses the company was founded to serve. Transparent pricing, US-based support, and honest treatment have been the foundation since 2017. Access to growth capital is the next layer.Merchants interested in learning more can visit vizypay.com. Businesses interested in partnering with Jaris to launch financial products can visit jaris.com.About VizyPayVizyPay is a payment processor founded in 2017 and headquartered in Waukee, Iowa. The company was built to serve independent small businesses and rural Main Street merchants who have been historically underserved and often taken advantage of by large processors and big banks. VizyPay operates on a straightforward premise: transparent pricing, no hidden fees, and a real person on the phone when you call. For more information, visit vizypay.com.About JarisJaris is a leading embedded finance platform and technology service provider that empowers payments and software companies to launch personalized financial products for their small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers. With over $1 billion in capital capacity and a best-in-class compliance program, Jaris offers scalable, secure, and profitable solutions that enhance SMB access to financial products while helping partners increase retention, revenue, and enterprise value.Jaris is a technology company, not a bank. All banking services and credit products are provided by First Internet Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at jaris.com.###

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