Pennsylvania Financial Educators Council Launch and Advisory Board Announcement
Establishing the Pennsylvania chapter presents an opportunity to reach organizations and individuals across the state with initiatives that promote greater economic empowerment”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
The National Financial Educators Council® is proud to announce the launch of its Pennsylvania chapter, the Pennsylvania Financial Educators Council (PFEC). The PFEC is committed to promoting economic empowerment initiatives across the Keystone State, with the goal of creating meaningful, sustainable, and scalable improvements to individual and community financial well-being.
The PFEC was launched to help address financial challenges that many Pennsylvania residents face, while advancing higher standards for financial education across the state. Financial education plays a critical role in helping individuals and families make informed decisions related to earning, saving, spending, borrowing, investing, insurance, homeownership, retirement, and long-term financial security.
The Pennsylvania Financial Educators Council’s objectives are organized around three pillars: 1) make high-quality financial education resources widely available to Pennsylvanians using sustainable models; 2) gather support and raise awareness about the importance of financial education to build economic empowerment; and 3) build strong collaborative relationships to deploy and maintain financial education programming at the community level.
Unfortunately, financial literacy standards across Pennsylvania and the country continue to fall short of what students need to prepare for real-world financial decisions. The PFEC plans to address Pennsylvania’s financial wellness challenges by supporting stronger financial education standards, expanding community-level collaboration, and helping organizations deliver practical programs that produce meaningful impact.
The PFEC has assembled a distinguished Advisory Board to provide professional expertise and guidance. Board members play a key role in supporting the council’s leadership and mission to achieve broad social impact. Current Pennsylvania Financial Educators Council Advisory Board members include:
Matthew Mellett is a Personal Finance Educator and Author with extensive knowledge and experience in financial education, curriculum development, and one-on-one coaching. He holds a BS in Engineering from Lehigh University, an MS in Personal Financial Planning from The College for Financial Planning, and a graduate Certificate in Principles of Finance from Harvard University. He is credentialed as a Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) and Chartered Life Underwriter through The American College of Financial Services.
On the volunteer side, Mellett has served as a Subject Matter Expert for the National Financial Educators Council’s United for Financial Literacy Advocacy Committee since 2026. He also has donated time to the First Command Educational Foundation and the University of Chicago Financial Education Initiative.
Mellett is the author of several personal finance books, including Go Simple: The Playbook to Financial Security, Capture Your Wealth, and Grow Your Money Protect Your Wealth. He was presented with the Admiral William F. Halsey Award for Leadership by the U.S. Navy. Both The Authors Show and local cable TV have featured Mellett discussing his books and the growing need for personal finance education across the nation.
In 2013, Mellett founded The Saucon Creek Institute for Financial Literacy, an organization with a stated mission to increase people’s knowledge of personal finance concepts and improve personal finance decision-making. The institute works toward that goal through research, collaboration, curriculum development, and tailored one-on-one coaching. Mellett’s primary focus at the institute is engaging with young workers who are beginning their financial journeys, providing them with tools and knowledge to build strong foundations that support their futures.
As a member of the PFEC Advisory Board, Matthew Mellett plans to apply his passion and extensive knowledge of personal finance to improve financial curricula serving students in Pennsylvania and across the U.S.
Dr. Kimberly Derezil, MD, MSCP, WMCP, possesses a unique combination of expertise as both a Physician and a Wealth Manager. With more than 10 years of experience in reproductive health and menopause and double board certification in Family Medicine and Addiction Medicine, she understands both the physical and behavioral aspects of how hormonal changes can affect a woman’s relationship with money at this critical life stage.
Dr. Derezil founded Meno & Money with a mission to bridge the gaps between menopause symptoms and wealth management strategies. To accomplish that mission, she has developed an integrated approach to menopause-wealth management that helps women navigate critical financial decisions during hormonal transitions. Having observed that traditional medicine rarely informs women about how financial decisions can be affected during midlife, she was inspired to create the kind of resource she wished she had been able to access during her own health and wealth journey.
Through the Meno & Money platform, Dr. Derezil strives to translate complex medical and financial concepts into actionable strategies that work for a woman’s changing body and life goals. Her work helps women navigate career transitions, healthcare costs, and planning for a dignified future. She helps women understand how their physical health and wealth are interconnected and empowers them to take control of both.
Dr. Kimberly Derezil’s goal for joining the PFEC Advisory Board is to ensure that financial education across Pennsylvania includes components that recognize the biological and medical realities that shape women’s earning and wealth-building during midlife transitions. She is committed to education and advocacy that address the unique challenges women face during perimenopause and menopause and their impact on financial wellness. Her objective is to give women practical steps to improve and protect their financial health — steps they can put into action right away.
Together, the PFEC Advisory Board members will guide initiatives to improve financial education standards, support local implementation, and inspire lasting change across Pennsylvania communities.
CEO of the NFEC, Vince Shorb, commented: “We’re very excited about launching our Pennsylvania affiliate organization. Establishing this chapter presents an opportunity to reach organizations and individuals across the state with initiatives that promote greater economic empowerment.” He added, “We extend our sincere thanks to our advisory board and partners for their guidance in creating programs that make a lasting impact on financial wellness among Pennsylvanians.”
The Pennsylvania Financial Educators Council represents one of the state-level branches of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC). The NFEC is an Accredited Provider of financial education through IACET and a Certified B Corporation. The organization mobilizes a global team of advocates and champions, equipping them with resources and training to raise financial wellness worldwide.
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
+1 702-620-3059
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