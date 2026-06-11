Michigan Manufacturer Honors Nation’s 250th Anniversary with New Signal Cannon

Winchester Model 98 USA 250th Anniversary Edition Winchester Model 98 USA 250th Anniversary Edition, Breech Side Winchester Model 98 USA 250th Anniversary Edition, Top

Winchester Model 98 USA 250th Anniversary Signal Cannon Pays Tribute to 250 Years of American Independence and a Historic Signaling Tradition

As our nation prepares to celebrate 250 years of freedom, we’re proud to continue that tradition with a commemorative cannon that honors our history and the enduring spirit of American craftsmanship” — John Dunlap

SANDUSKY, MI, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As communities across the United States prepare for Independence Day celebrations, a historic American tradition is helping mark the nation’s approach to its 250th birthday.Dunlap Cannon Company, the exclusive licensed manufacturer of Winchester Signal Cannons, is commemorating America’s Semiquincentennial with the new Winchester Model 98 USA 250th Anniversary Signal Cannon —a limited-edition ceremonial cannon created to honor 250 years of American independence.Inspired by the original Winchester Model 98 Signal Cannon first introduced in 1903, the commemorative model blends traditional American craftsmanship with patriotic design elements celebrating the nation’s founding. The release comes as communities, veterans organizations, yacht clubs, historical societies, and families across the country begin preparing for the once-in-a-generation milestone of America’s 250th Anniversary in 2026.“For generations, signal cannons have been part of America’s celebrations and ceremonies,” said John Dunlap, Founder and President of Dunlap Cannon Company. “They’ve marked everything from Independence Day events and military observances to yacht club traditions and community gatherings. As our nation prepares to celebrate 250 years of freedom, we’re proud to continue that tradition with a commemorative piece that honors both our history and the enduring spirit of American craftsmanship.”Manufactured in Sandusky, Michigan, the Winchester Model 98 USA 250th Anniversary Signal Cannon features a blued steel barrel and breech assembly paired with bronze carriage components. Exclusive engravings include “Let Freedom Ring,” “USA 250,” and the commemorative dates “1776–2026.” Each cannon is individually serialized and designated as part of this special anniversary edition.For more than a century, Winchester Signal Cannons have been used to signal the start of regattas, commemorate historic occasions, celebrate national holidays, and honor military and civic traditions. The Winchester Model 98 USA 250th Anniversary Signal Cannon continues that legacy while offering collectors and enthusiasts a uniquely American way to participate in the nation’s Semiquincentennial celebration.Proudly manufactured in the United States, the cannon is available exclusively during the 2026 anniversary year and is chambered for commercially manufactured 10-gauge ceremonial blank ammunition About Dunlap Cannon CompanyDunlap Cannon Company is the exclusive licensed manufacturer of Winchester Signal Cannons. Based in Sandusky, Michigan, the company proudly preserves an American signaling tradition dating back to 1903 through the manufacture of authentic Winchester ceremonial signal cannons. Every cannon is manufactured, assembled, and inspected in the United States using American materials and craftsmanship.About Winchester AmmunitionWinchester is the leading small caliber ammunition brand for hunting, recreational shooting, and law enforcement, and the largest supplier to the U.S. military. The legendary Winchesterbrand, with its 160-year history, is founded on principles of integrity, hard work, and a strong commitment to its loyal customers. As a division of Olin Corporation, Winchester shares Olin’s purpose to deliver materials and solutions that enhance and protect lives. Learn more about Winchester and the responsible use of its products by visiting Winchester.com or connecting with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WinchesterOfficial.Winchesteris a registered trademark used under license from Olin Corporation.

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