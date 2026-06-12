ACHIEVE Summit 2026 Builds Momentum for Investment and Opportunity in Chicago's Southland

The Summit spotlighted business, investment, wealth creation, and development opportunities in a region poised for long-term economic growth

ACHIEVE Summit demonstrates what's possible when entrepreneurs, investors, developers, and community leaders come together with a shared commitment to growth.” — BO Kemp, founder of the ACHIEVE Summit and CEO of the SDA

TINLEY PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 700 entrepreneurs, investors, developers, lenders, and economic development leaders gathered June 4-6 at Wind Creek Chicago Southland for the ACHIEVE Summit 2026 , one of the region's largest gatherings focused on entrepreneurship, investment, and economic development.The three-day event featured four highly anticipated keynote presentations, 11 workshops, and three in-depth panel discussions led by nationally recognized business and real estate leaders, including entrepreneur and television personality Marcus Lemonis, HGTV host and real estate expert Egypt Sherrod, and Airbnb entrepreneur and investor Brian Page. Programming focused on business acquisition, wealth building, actionable capital-raising strategies, real estate investment, public-private partnerships, and community development.“Regions grow when entrepreneurs have access to capital, strong networks, and the tools to execute their visions. That is what is happening here in the Southland, thanks to the ACHIEVE Summit,” said Marcus Lemonis, during his keynote speech on Saturday. “Long-term success is built by focusing on People, Process, and Product every day.”The ACHIEVE Summit brought together entrepreneurs, investors, developers, lenders, municipal leaders, and economic development professionals from across the region, reinforcing the Southland's growing role as a destination for business investment, development and innovation.Hosted by the Southland Development Authority (SDA), the ACHIEVE Summit continued to build on the success of its inaugural event last year, connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and developers to forge partnerships, explore new ventures, and share strategies for business expansion throughout the region.“ACHIEVE Summit demonstrates what's possible when entrepreneurs, investors, developers, and community leaders come together with a shared commitment to growth," said Bo Kemp, founder of ACHIEVE Summit and CEO of the Southland Development Authority. "The relationships built, deals explored and ideas exchanged throughout the summit will help attract capital, strengthen businesses, and create lasting economic impact across the Southland. Our focus now is turning that momentum into action by expanding partnerships, advancing investment, and creating measurable outcomes that strengthen the Southland's position as a destination for business growth and development."Throughout the three-day conference, attendees participated in keynote presentations, panel discussions, workshops, and networking events covering entrepreneurship, business acquisition, real estate development, access to capital, wealth building, creator-focused business strategies, and community investment. The programming provided practical strategies, industry insights, and new connections for business owners, investors, and developers.ACHIEVE Summit is bringing together workshops, cohorts, and speeches shaping the future of business and economic growth: veterans, students, content creators and influencers, and women business owners. Through dedicated programming, networking opportunities, and specialized sessions, attendees will connect across industries, generations, and experiences, creating a unique environment where emerging leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers can learn, collaborate, and build lasting opportunities together.Since its founding, the Southland Development Authority has:- Supported more than 3,600 businesses- Generated $211 million in economic impact- Redeveloped 198 properties and helped businesses access nearly $9 million in relief and growth capital.- Provided access to opportunity to minority entrepreneurs: More than 82% of businesses served through SDA programs are minority-owned.Building on the foundation established in 2025, the ACHIEVE Summit has become nationally recognized as a regional platform for entrepreneurship, investment, and economic development. SDA plans to continue expanding its network of partners, business leaders, and stakeholders working together to strengthen the Southland economy and create pathways to long-term prosperity.To contribute to the ongoing forums and conversations started at ACHIEVE, please visit and register at https://southlanddevelopment.org/contact-us . For more information on the Southland Development Authority, its mission, or how to get involved in next year’s ACHIEVE Summit, please visit southlanddevelopment.org.###About the ACHIEVE SummitThe ACHIEVE Summit is a three-day business and real estate experience presented by the Southland Development Authority. The event brings together entrepreneurs, investors, developers, and business leaders for networking, workshops, and keynote programming focused on growth, opportunity, and the future of the Southland.About the Southland Development AuthorityThe Southland Development Authority, a not-for-profit economic development organization, is committed to driving equitable and sustainable economic growth in the South Suburbs of Chicago. Through innovative programs, strategic partnerships, and impactful direct investments, the SDA is building a vibrant, inclusive economy that drives wealth growth for individuals, businesses, and municipalities. Combined with the benefits of the South Suburban Land Bank and the Monarch Fund, the SDA serves as a model for regional development.For more information, visit Southlanddevelopment.org

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