IRONFLEET WELCOMES GULFSTREAM VETERAN MIKE BROWN AS FOUNDING MEMBER OF THE IRONFLEET NETWORK

Ironfleet, the aviation artificial intelligence platform dedicated to preserving and scaling aerospace maintenance expertise welcomes Mike Brown.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mike Brown, Founding Member, Ironfleet NetworkIronfleet, the aviation artificial intelligence platform dedicated to preserving and scaling aerospace maintenance expertise, today announced that aviation industry veteran Mike Brown has joined the company as a Founding Member of the Ironfleet Network.Brown brings decades of experience in business aviation, including leadership roles with Gulfstream Aerospace, one of the world’s most respected aircraft manufacturers. Throughout his career, Brown has worked alongside operators, technicians, service organizations, and aviation professionals responsible for maintaining some of the most advanced aircraft in the industry.His addition marks another milestone in Ironfleet’s mission to build the premier network of aviation experts contributing knowledge, experience, and real-world troubleshooting insight to support the next generation of aerospace professionals.“The aviation industry is facing a critical knowledge gap as experienced technicians and industry veterans retire faster than they can be replaced. Mike brings decades of operational and technical expertise that will help strengthen the Ironfleet platform and ensure valuable industry knowledge remains accessible for years to come.”— Kevin DeCoster, Chief Executive Officer, IronfleetThe Ironfleet Network was established to preserve the institutional knowledge that has traditionally been passed from one generation of technicians to the next. By combining expert contributions with advanced artificial intelligence, Ironfleet enables maintenance professionals to access trusted technical guidance, accelerate troubleshooting, reduce aircraft downtime, and improve workforce training.“As our industry continues to evolve, preserving technical knowledge becomes increasingly important. Ironfleet is building a platform that addresses one of aviation’s biggest long-term challenges. I am excited to contribute my experience and help support the next generation of aviation professionals.”— Mike Brown, Founding Member, Ironfleet NetworkIronfleet’s AI-powered platform is designed specifically for the aviation industry, helping technicians, operators, maintenance organizations, and OEMs capture and access critical maintenance knowledge when and where it is needed. The company is actively expanding its expert network with leaders from business aviation, commercial aviation, military aviation, MRO organizations, and aerospace manufacturing.Under the commercial leadership of Kevin DeCoster, Ironfleet continues to build strategic partnerships throughout the aviation ecosystem while expanding its network of recognized industry experts.ABOUT IRONFLEETIronfleet is a Seattle-based aviation artificial intelligence company focused on preserving institutional aerospace knowledge and making it instantly accessible through secure AI-powered tools. The platform helps aviation maintenance professionals troubleshoot more effectively, improve training outcomes, reduce operational downtime, and address the growing shortage of experienced aviation technicians.MEDIA CONTACTKevin DeCosterChief Executive Officer, IronfleetSeattle, Washington

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