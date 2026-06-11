Optim LLC Launches ENTity USB Videoscope, Delivering Plug-and-Play ENT Imaging for Modern Clinical Care

ENTity USB Videoscope

New USB videoscope offers high-definition imaging, streamlined workflow, and portable visualization for ENT physicians and SLP Clinicians performing FEES.

The ENTity USB Videoscope simplifies workflows and enhances visualization. Proudly made in the USA, it delivers the quality, service, and responsiveness customers expect.” — Paul Samek

STURBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Optim LLC, a leading U.S. manufacturer of medical endoscopy solutions, today announced the launch of the ENTity USB Videoscope , a next-generation flexible videoscope designed to deliver high-quality imaging, streamlined connectivity, and enhanced ease of use for clinicians performing ENT examinations and swallowing assessments.Proudly designed, manufactured, and serviced in the USA, the ENTity USB Videoscope combines high-resolution imaging with true USB plug-and-play functionality, enabling clinicians to connect directly to compatible computers without the need for bulky processors, external light sources, or complex video tower setups. Its lightweight, portable design supports efficient workflows in physician offices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, and bedside FEES evaluations.“The ENTity USB Videoscope reflects our commitment to simplifying clinical workflows while improving visualization capabilities,” said Paul Samek, CEO of Optim LLC. “By pairing excellent image quality with true plug-and-play convenience, we are enabling clinicians to focus more on patient care and less on equipment setup. We are especially proud that the ENTity USB Videoscope is manufactured here in the USA, allowing us to maintain the quality, service, and responsiveness our customers expect.”Key Features and Benefits:• High-Resolution Digital Imaging — Delivers clear, detailed visualization for accurate ENT examinations and swallowing assessments.• USB Plug-and-Play Connectivity — Connects directly to compatible computers for fast setup and simplified workflow.• Portable and Lightweight Design — Ideal for office-based procedures, bedside evaluations, and multi-location use.• Ergonomic Handling — Enhances clinician comfort and control during procedures.• Cost-Effective Solution — Eliminates the need for traditional endoscopy towers, reducing overall system costs, minimizing equipment footprint in small exam rooms, and streamlining device sanitization between patients.Designed for otolaryngologists, speech-language pathologists, and other healthcare professionals, the ENTity USB Videoscope improves access to advanced visualization technology while supporting efficient patient care. Early clinical testers praise its fast setup time, image clarity and quality, portability, ease of use, and reliability in fast-paced environments.To learn more about the features and clinical benefits of the new ENTity USB Videoscope, request a demonstration, or speak with an Optim representative, visit our product page or call 508-347-5100.[EDITOR’S NOTE: High-resolution product imagery is available for download here About Optim LLCOptim LLC is a U.S.-based medical device manufacturer dedicated to developing innovative visualization solutions that improve patient outcomes and empower healthcare professionals. Based in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, Optim designs, manufactures, and services its endoscopes in the USA, delivering quality, performance, and responsive customer support to clinicians worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.