ALL MY SONS MOVING & STORAGE PARTICIPATES IN YUKON TOUCH A TRUCK EVENT

Families flocked to Yukon Parks and Recreation's Touch A Truck event on June 6, where All My Sons Moving & Storage gave children a hands-on look inside one of its moving trucks.

Families Explore Moving Truck During Annual Community Event at Chisholm Trail Park

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There were fire trucks, construction vehicles, and the Jaws of Life. But for more than a few kids at Yukon Parks and Recreation’s Touch A Truck event on June 6, the highlight of the morning was climbing up into a moving truck and pretending they were going somewhere big.

All My Sons Moving & Storage was on-site at Chisholm Trail Park for the annual kickoff of the city’s Friday Fun Day summer series — and the crew showed up ready to play. Kids explored the cab, asked questions about how far the truck could go, and got a hands-on look at the kind of work that happens on moving day. Parents lingered. Conversations happened. A few people admitted they had a move coming up.

“We’re in the business of helping families through one of the biggest days of their lives,” said Zack Turturici, Chief Marketing Officer, All My Sons Moving & Storage. “Getting out in the community like this — meeting kids and families in a setting that’s relaxed and fun — reminds us why that work matters. These are the same families we serve.”

The free event, held from 10 a.m. to noon in the Oklahoma Parking lot on the north end of Chisholm Trail Park, drew families from across the Yukon area. The morning wrapped with a Jaws of Life demonstration by the Yukon Fire Department — a hard act to follow, but the All My Sons crew held their own.

Friday Fun Days continues each Friday at 10 a.m. throughout the summer at Chisholm Trail Park, with events including a Kids Annual Turtle Race, Little Angler Fishing Derby, Pups in the Park, Mad Science Show, Glow Party, and Water Games. All events are free and require no registration.

About All My Sons Moving & Storage

All My Sons Moving & Storage is a family-owned and operated moving company providing residential and commercial moving services throughout the United States. With a focus on customer care, professionalism, and community involvement, the company has helped families move for more than four generations. For more information, visit www.allmysons.com.

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