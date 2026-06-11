Attorney General Alan Wilson touts securing critical funding for ICE and CBP

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Attorney General Alan Wilson recently joined a 22-state coalition in a letter to Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune in support of the immediate passage of the Secure America Act. On Wednesday, President Trump signed the $70 billion legislation.

The Secure America Act delivers critical funding for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Currently, many of the states that joined this letter have entered into 287(g) agreements with ICE, which enables better cooperation between federal and state law enforcement to remove criminal illegal aliens.

“I have advocated that every sheriff in South Carolina join the 287(g) program," Attorney General Wilson stated. "The partnership our state enjoys with federal law enforcement is actively removing criminal illegal aliens in our communities.”

The necessary funding was being blocked by partisan political tactics. That continued withholding of funds undermined a core federal duty and jeopardized public safety in every state. In their letter, the state attorneys general encouraged the House and Senate to pass this funding through the budget reconciliation process.

“I am grateful for the work of House and Senate leadership, along with our South Carolina congressional delegation, to prioritize this funding to keep our nation safe,” Attorney General Wilson said. “I want to thank President Trump for continuing his steadfast support of law enforcement and securing our borders.”

Attorney General Wilson joined the following states in this letter: Montana, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

You can read the letter here.