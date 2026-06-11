HARMLESS - FILM STARRING OWEN MORGAN, MARISSA RIVERA, SCOTT CHRISTOPHER, AND GARY J KLAVANS - SET FOR JXN FILM FESTIVAL

"Harmless" new thriller Coming Soon Panther Pictures, LLC is a media company based in Fargo, ND, doing business worldwide. Harmless tells a story about bringing dark things to light

Panther Pictures' independent feature stands out as a professional quality thriller shot in Jackson, Mississippi on Kodak small-format film.

A bold foray in a genre and a format that couldn't be more made for each other.” — Chris Clermont

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Panther Pictures, Roseland Pictures, Mailbox Entertainment, and the producers of Harmless are pleased to announce the selection of the film for the JXN Film Festival, in Jackson, MS, July 26-31, 2026!We are also proud to announce that the production was just covered by the prestigious 'Super 8 Magazine,' published in Hamburg, Germany. The magazine still appears as a high-quality print edition, and is considered the Publication of Record for small format film.Harmless is a mystery/thriller about the hazards that come into our lives because we can't really know what is going on in the mind of another person. Most of the people we know in life are quiet. Unassuming. Ordinary. Average. Average does not mean innocent, and even if someone has never done you any harm, that doesn't make them harmless. In our story, Grace's husband has disappeared. Shawna Gordon, her neighbor's wife, is gone too. The obvious conclusion is that they ran off together. But as Grace and a local police detective examine John Gordon's story, the narrative unravels--and so does the harmless-seeming John. Now Grace and Detective Morris must get to the truth to protect not only themselves, but John's past, future, and current victims.Harmless is finalized and available for theater screenings and streaming services; currently all rights are available. Our team has strong credits and we are bonafide filmmakers out of Chapman University, registered with EFM, HFM, and the Cannes Film Market.Our Director/Producer is Charles Box, p.g.a., a successful filmmaker out of Florida in the USA. Charles is a graduate of Chapman University's Dodge College of Media, and produced Reach (2018) starring Corben Bernsen, which screened and was nominated for awards at the Westfield International Film Festival. He was also a producer and director on the 4th episode of Boys In Blue, on Showtime, and the Line Producer for Pineywood Sacred Soil, filmed in Mississippi.Eric Player, p.g.a., is our Producer/Writer. Eric is a product of the Chapman University and Brigham Young University film schools, and has written for as well as associate produced feature films. His screenplays have been festival award winners, most recently Stay With Me (2023) won Best Original Screenplay at the Silicon Beach Film Festival, Best Drama Short at the Glendale International Film Festival, and was featured at the Boston Film Festival.Our international producer is Kanarose Oonhateparuk, p.g.a., 2007 Women In Film award recipient at Chapman University, and owner of Roseland Pictures and Location 33 Studios in Bangkok, Thailand.

Teaser Trailers for "Harmless," newest feature from Panther Pictures and Roseland Pictures, starting its festival run

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