More Than 120 Years Later, Winchester 10 Gauge Signal Cannon Blanks Continue an American Tradition

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Historic 10-Gauge Blanks Remain Available for Generations of Winchester Signal Cannon Owners

More than 120 years after Winchester introduced the Model 98 signal cannon, Americans are still able to celebrate with it with Winchester 10 Gauge Blanks, exactly as intended.” — John Dunlap

SANDUSKY, MI, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than a century, the unmistakable report of a Winchester Signal Cannon has marked yacht club sunset salutes, Independence Day celebrations, regattas, military observances, community events, and family gatherings across America.While the Winchester Model 98 Signal Cannon often takes center stage, an equally important part of that tradition has remained largely unchanged for generations: the 10-gauge blank ammunition that powers it.For over 120 years, Winchester has produced ceremonial signal cannon blanks, ensuring that Winchester Signal Cannons remain not merely collectibles, but working pieces of American history. Today, that tradition continues as Winchester 10-Gauge Signal Cannon Blanks remain available to support the thousands of historic and modern signal cannons still in use throughout the United States.“One of the questions we hear most often from collectors and prospective owners is whether ammunition is still available,” said John Dunlap, Founder and President of Dunlap Cannon Company. “The answer is yes. Winchester continues to produce 10-gauge Signal Cannon Blanks, allowing owners to enjoy their cannons the same way generations before them have for well over a century.”The continued availability of Winchester Signal Cannon Blanks represents a rare continuity in American manufacturing. Few products can claim an uninterrupted connection to traditions that have endured for more than 120 years. From announcing the start of yacht races and celebrating national holidays to honoring military service and commemorating historic milestones, Winchester Signal Cannon Blanks have helped create memorable moments for generations of Americans.As the nation approaches its 250th Anniversary, interest in ceremonial traditions and historical commemorations continues to grow. The availability of Winchester Signal Cannon Blanks ensures that today’s cannon owners can continue participating in those traditions while preserving a uniquely American piece of history.For 2025–2026, Winchester’s 10-Gauge Signal Cannon Blank packaging has also been updated to feature the Winchester Model 98 Signal Cannon, marking the first time the historic cannon has appeared on a Winchester ammunition box. The packaging update serves as a reminder of the longstanding relationship between the iconic signal cannon and the ammunition that has accompanied it for generations.“Whether it’s a Fourth of July celebration, a yacht club sunset salute, a veterans’ ceremony, or a family tradition passed from one generation to the next, these blanks continue to make those moments possible,” said Dunlap. “More than 120 years after Winchester introduced the signal cannon, Americans are still able to celebrate with it exactly as intended.”Winchester 10-Gauge Signal Cannon Blanks are available through participating retailers nationwide and directly through WinchesterSignalCannon.com. For more information about Winchester Signal Cannons, blank ammunition, or America's ongoing signaling traditions, visit WinchesterSignalCannon.com.About Dunlap Cannon Co.Dunlap Cannon Company is the exclusive licensed manufacturer of Winchester Signal Cannons. Based in Sandusky, Michigan, the company proudly preserves an American signaling tradition dating back to 1903 through the manufacture of authentic Winchester signal cannons and related products.About Winchester AmmunitionWinchester is the leading small caliber ammunition brand for hunting, recreational shooting, and law enforcement, and the largest supplier to the U.S. military. The legendary Winchesterbrand, with its 160-year history, is founded on principles of integrity, hard work, and a strong commitment to its loyal customers. As a division of Olin Corporation, Winchester shares Olin’s purpose to deliver materials and solutions that enhance and protect lives. Learn more about Winchester and the responsible use of its products by visiting Winchester.com or connecting with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WinchesterOfficial.Winchesteris a registered trademark used under license from Olin Corporation.

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