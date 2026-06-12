Florida Men's Fashion Week Celebrates Its Fifth Season with Fashion, Art, and Cultural Dialogue in Miami

Designer 12 Decembers Beauty Team FMFW Artist Kateryna Mariien

On May 27-28, Florida Men's Fashion Week returned to Miami for its fifth season, continuing its mission of supporting emerging designers

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 27-28, Florida Men's Fashion Week returned to Miami for its fifth season, continuing its mission of supporting emerging designers, fostering creative collaboration, and creating opportunities for fashion professionals, artists, and entrepreneurs to connect through a shared passion for innovation and self-expression.The fifth season opened on May 27 with an unconventional and energetic runway experience at Skate Park Miami. Guests explored designer presentations, pop-up activations, content experiences, and networking opportunities while runway shows unfolded in one of Miami's most unexpected fashion venues. The runway lineup showed off exactly why this event has been growing so fast - there's a little bit of everything - 12 Decembers, Hardcore Fashion, 1011, Aydana Omarova, For His Glory, Vlackbook, Style Time, Tony Visions, QUINTUS, Perfect Population, DOPE TAVIO, Smart SwimSuits, Arwen, The Room Concept Store x Juan Castillo.On May 28, Florida Men's Fashion Week moved to Hilton Miami Aventura, where the event adopted a more refined and immersive atmosphere centered around fashion, contemporary art, and meaningful conversation.The day began with the press conference "Men's Fashion x Art: ART, STYLE & IDENTITY," bringing together artists, designers, media professionals, and cultural leaders to discuss the growing relationship between fashion and contemporary art.Victoria Unikel, President and Co-Founder of VUGA Group - ecosystem of many companies and brands working in television, media, PR, publishing, AI software, aerospace, and philanthropy, opened the discussion, followed by Tatiana Pustovit, who spoke about ART US NATION ASSOCIATION and the importance of strengthening connections between artistic and fashion communities.The conversation continued with featured artist Kateryna Mariien, an internationally established interdisciplinary artist whose work spans painting, body art, digital art, and visual storytelling. Mariien's artworks were featured as part of the official visual campaign for Florida Men's Fashion Week and presented during the exhibition at Hilton Miami Aventura. During the press conference, she shared insights into the relationship between contemporary art, fashion, identity, and self-expression, highlighting the growing dialogue between visual art and the fashion industry. Joining her was New York-based artist and researcher Ekaterina Stolyarova, who shared her perspective on contemporary art and its evolving role within creative industries.Following the conference, fashion artist, filmmaker, and visual storyteller Mahiri Takai took the stage. Known for his appearances on NBC's On Brand with Jimmy Fallon and his current work on The CW's Cook Dad Cook, Takai approached the event differently from a traditional moderator. Rather than delivering a formal presentation, he moved throughout the venue, engaging designers in authentic conversations about their creative journeys and the inspirations behind their collections.The runway presentations that followed reflected the diversity that has become a defining characteristic of Florida Men's Fashion Week.Kerron.R, Stephen Michael Oliver, Eyo Annang, also known as EAO, Bernard Holley.Between runway presentations, guests explored pop-up activations from ISON COUTURE, I AM DRUGS, Lundun Paris, and LŌKĪ, creating additional opportunities to discover emerging brands and engage directly with designers.Behind the scenes, an extensive production team worked to bring the event to life. Florida Men's Fashion Week was produced by Valentina Varnavskaya, with creative direction by Ruslan Ev, showrunning by Arnel Sun Pedro, and fashion direction by Kateryna Brovkova. Visual content was captured by videographer “Fashion.Events.Productions” directed by Alex.InstaDives and photographer Stanislav Kozub, while backstage operations were led by Ilyssa Wexler, CEO of Fashion 4 Futures. The hair team was led by Lino of Florida Fashion Week Hair, with Shampoo Suicide serving as Education Coordinator and Co-Lead. Hair styling was supported by Keune Hair Cosmetics and Duomo Pro.Beauty Sponsor Billion Dollar Beauty partnered with Mila's Beauty Lab to create runway-ready beauty looks. The makeup team included Anhelina Pohorielova, Nataliia Boiko, Anna Voloshenko, Elena Zaborskaia, Alina Ustinova, Tatiana Kazymyrskaya, Anastasiia Kvirkviia, Anna Kuznetsova, Veronika Zaborskaia, Anna Orlova, Polina Kuzmenkova, and Solomiia Romaniuk. Hair stylists included Olena Sydorova and Alona Ksenofontova.The jury responsible for selecting participating designers and artists included Tetiana Markova, Anastasia Milovskaia, Kateryna Frumina, Maftuna Dzhumabaeva, Nodirakhon Khayitboeva, and Stanislav Areshchenko.The event was supported by Empero Gourmet House, Smilecreators, Pierre Dulanto, VUGA TV, VUGA Foundation, Gossip Stone TV, UP Unparalleled Production, 12I11 pro, Brazilian Bondox Expert, Jumy Bee, Miami Sun Stage, Maison Perrier, Mister Global Cuba, Argonaut Boat, US Nation, Fama Living Miami, Dom Film Production, Follow your Heart, Hilton Miami Aventura, The Mixson Method, One Day Pix Photography, SvetMedia, InstaDives, and Edgar Entertainment.

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