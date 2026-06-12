Winchendon Fire Department Shows Resilience Through Series of Major Fires

Whether career, per diem, or call firefighters, these men and women consistently step forward to help their neighbors in need.” — Thomas J. Smith, Fire Chief

WINCHENDON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Winchendon Fire Department demonstrated resilience, professionalism, and commitment to public safety this spring while responding to three significant structure fires in just over a month.The series of incidents tested the department’s personnel, resources, and coordination with mutual aid partners. Through each response, Winchendon firefighters worked to protect residents, preserve property, and support the community they serve. In March 2026, firefighters responded to a major fire at the abandoned mill complex on Lincoln Avenue Extension. The incident required extensive resources, mutual aid support, and hours of firefighting operations. Crews worked to evacuate residents and protect nearby homes, with the primary goal of allowing displaced residents to safely return.On April 3, crews responded to a residential fire at 10 Mill Glen Road. Firefighters quickly launched an aggressive attack, coordinated water supply operations, and worked with mutual aid partners to contain the fire and protect surrounding properties.Just weeks later, on April 22, the department faced another major challenge during a three-alarm fire on Brown Street . Firefighters battled intense fire conditions while also rescuing multiple family pets from the building and safely reuniting them with their owners.The department’s resilience was tested again on June 10, when crews responded to another structure fire. During that incident, three firefighters were injured. One firefighter was transported to Heywood Hospital and later transferred to St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. According to Fire Chief Tom Smith, that firefighter was protecting the community while his spouse was in Boston with their child at Boston Children’s Hospital.“It is these acts that make me proud to be their Chief,” Smith said.While each fire presented different challenges, the department’s focus remained consistent: protecting lives, property, and the residents of Winchendon.“The spring of 2026 tested the resilience of the Winchendon Fire Department, but our members continued to answer the call with professionalism, compassion, and determination,” Smith said. “Whether career, per diem, or call firefighters, these men and women consistently step forward to help their neighbors in need.”The department’s response during the recent fires also highlighted the importance of teamwork among career, per diem, and call firefighters. Members often leave their families, jobs, and daily responsibilities to respond to emergencies at all hours.Much like Winchendon’s well-known rocking horse, Clyde, the Winchendon Fire Department may be tested by difficult circumstances, but it continues to stand strong for the town and its residents.For more good news stories and events in Winchendon, Massachusetts, visit Community Showcase News - Winchendon. For more information on the Winchendon Fire Department, refer to the contact information below.

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