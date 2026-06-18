CaliberMind Launches MCP Server, Giving Enterprise Teams a Governed GTM Data Layer for Any AI Platform

CaliberMind MCP Server connects to any AI platform client CaliberMind logo

CaliberMind's MCP Server eliminates token waste delivering a schema-ready GTM data layer — so AI spends every query on insight, not data prep.

"Instead of waiting days for a custom data engineering ticket to clear, a VP of Marketing can now ask Claude to build a comprehensive QBR deck using real-time, pre-attributed data".” — Nadia Davis, VP of Marketing at CaliberMind

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CaliberMind, the GTM Intelligence and marketing analytics platform for enterprise go-to-market teams, today announced general availability of the CaliberMind MCP Server. This open Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration connects any MCP-compatible AI assistant — including Anthropic's Claude and OpenAI's ChatGPT — directly to CaliberMind's governed unified marketing data platform, with direct access to multi-touch attribution, buyer journey, marketing mix, and funnel models.

The launch arrives as Claude emerges as the leading AI platform for B2B marketing analytics in the enterprise. According to the May 2026 Ramp AI Index, 34.4% of U.S. businesses now pay for Claude, overtaking OpenAI's ChatGPT (32.3%) for the first time. Axios reports that 73% of first-time AI business buyers chose Anthropic in Q1 2026, pushing the platform to an unprecedented $30B annualized revenue run rate.

"Enterprise AI infrastructure is only as good as the data feeding it. Right now, most marketing and RevOps teams are stuck copy-pasting messy CSVs into AI chat windows, or using only their CRM data that is siloed from the rest of marketing engagement platforms - leading to token waste and hallucinated insights. The CaliberMind MCP Server solves this at the data infrastructure layer. We've spent ten years building the pipelines, schemas, and logic that reconcile marketing spend to CRM revenue. Now, that trusted data flows directly into the AI tools enterprises are already paying for — completely secure, read-only, and token-efficient.," said Eric Westerkamp, CEO of CaliberMind.

The Hardest Part of AI Analytics Is the Data That Feeds It:

AI assistants possess advanced reasoning capabilities — but they lack business context. When the underlying data is fragmented, AI has nothing reliable to reason against. Marketing data remains scattered across CRMs, marketing automation platforms, ad networks, and intent databases. Without a unified semantic layer, AI platforms produce inaccurate or hallucinated metrics.

"Many enterprise marketing teams already work in Claude on a daily basis. CaliberMind brings unified, AI-ready GTM data to that same familiar interface — so insights are actionable and trustworthy because there's no discrepancy in numbers across GTM systems," added Nadia Davis, VP of Marketing at CaliberMind.

The CaliberMind MCP Server acts as a secure, governed query layer — exposing CaliberMind's unified GTM data model directly to Claude and any MCP-compatible AI client, with schema context, table relationships, and business logic pre-loaded so AI can query it accurately without any data prep.

It provides:

1. Pre-Built Data Pipelines: Instant connection to 170+ marketing data sources, fully unified and standardized.

2. Governed Schema & Context: Field-level descriptions and table relationships mean Claude understands what the data represents before running a query.

3. Advanced Analytics Access: AI can directly query complex data domains including multi-touch attribution, funnel velocity, buyer journeys, account-level scoring, and marketing mix modeling.

4. Token-Efficient Architecture: Instead of flooding an AI tools' context window with raw, unstructured data, CaliberMind provides a lean semantic schema reducing token costs while returning accurate answers that reconcile with core business systems.

Deep Integration with Claude Cowork & Agentic Workflows:

For Marketing Ops and RevOps practitioners, the integration brings enterprise-grade automation to daily workflows. The CaliberMind MCP Server is compatible with any MCP client, including Claude Desktop, Claude Code, and Claude Cowork. By leveraging Claude Cowork, teams can execute scheduled, multi-connector agentic tasks allowing Claude to autonomously synthesize CaliberMind data alongside tools like Salesforce, Snowflake, Slack, and Google Sheets.

Nadia Davis believes this functionality to be critical for real-time availability of marketing analytics: "Instead of waiting days for a custom data engineering ticket to clear, a VP of Marketing can now ask Claude to build a comprehensive QBR deck using real-time, pre-attributed data. This shifts AI from a fun experimentation tool to a trusted, boardroom-ready strategic partner."

For security-conscious enterprise teams, the architecture is built on strict compliance: all queries are read-only, fully logged via an audit trail, and secured via OAuth 2.0 authentication.

Availability

The CaliberMind MCP Server is generally available today for all CaliberMind customers. To learn more or request a technical demonstration, visit calibermind.com/book-demo.

About CaliberMind

CaliberMind is the premier GTM Intelligence and marketing analytics platform built for enterprise marketers who need to turn fragmented data into a unified revenue story. By harmonizing disconnected marketing and sales signals into a single, reliable view of the buyer's journey, CaliberMind connects prospect activities directly to the outcomes that matter most: revenue. The CaliberMind MCP Server delivers that data layer directly to any AI tool enterprises are already using — with full contextual governance intact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.