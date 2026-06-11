MONIQUE MARVEZ JOINS COMEDY IN THE PLAZA™ LINEUP

SAN LEANDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed comedian, author, and television personality Monique Marvez has joined the lineup for Brian Copeland Presents Comedy in the Plaza™, taking place Saturday, July 18, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the San Leandro Tech Campus.Produced & Hosted by Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame inductee, acclaimed playwright, novelist, and Official San Francisco Legend of Comedy Brian Copeland, this free event has become one of San Leandro’s most beloved community traditions.Marvez joins an outstanding lineup featuring:Greg Proops (Whose Line Is It Anyway?)Laurie Kilmartin (Netflix, Hulu, Jimmy Kimmel Live!)Tom Rhodes (Comedy Central, MTV)Monique Marvez (Dry Bar Comedy’s #1 special of 2024 with more than 70 million views)Additional performers to be announced.Now in its fifth year, Comedy in the Plaza™ draws 500-700 attendees annually for an early evening of laughter under the stars.This year’s event is dedicated to the memory of former San Leandro Mayor Stephen Cassidy, a steadfast supporter of Comedy in the Plaza™ from its earliest days. Stephen believed deeply in community, the arts, and bringing people together, and we are proud to honor his legacy.The show takes place at the San Leandro Tech Campus with the stage located directly in front of the iconic Truth is Beauty sculpture, creating one of the most unique entertainment settings in the Bay Area.This year, the event is partnering with the Davis Street Family Resource Center to provide 100 backpacks and 100 pairs of school shoes for local children in need.Saturday, July 18, 20265:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.San Leandro Tech CampusFree AdmissionAges 14+First-Come, First-Served SeatingBring a low-back chair or blanket.Special thanks to our sponsors:Fremont BankSons of Liberty AlehouseSlice House by Tony GemignaniWestlake Realty GroupThe Wild Olive Napa ValleyAdditional sponsors will be announced in the coming weeks.Brian CopelandCarolena Productions LLC1271 Washington #146San Leandro, Ca 94577

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