Allied Digestive Health Marks Global Fatty Liver Day with a Call to Know Your Liver Before It’s Too Late

Dr. Kenny Chiu, Coastal Gastroenterology Associates Dr. Douglas Weine, Red Bank Gastroenterology Dr. Ritu Nahar, Allied Digestive Health

Gastroenterology Specialists Urge Americans to Pay Closer Attention to One of the Body’s Hardest-Working and Most Overlooked Organs

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most people don’t think about their liver until something goes wrong. Given that the liver quietly performs over 500 essential functions every single day, from filtering toxins out of the bloodstream to regulating cholesterol, producing bile for digestion, and storing energy, that oversight can have serious consequences. Global Fatty Liver Day , observed annually on the second Thursday of June, exists precisely to change that, and this year, Allied Digestive Health is joining the global call to action with a reminder that liver disease is far more common, and far more preventable, than most people realize.Dr. Kenny Chiu, a gastroenterologist at Coastal Gastroenterology Associates, a division of Allied Digestive Health, emphasizes why liver awareness matters and what people can do to protect themselves. “Liver awareness matters because liver disease often develops silently, with few or no symptoms until significant damage has already occurred,” he explains. “The good news is that many liver conditions are preventable by maintaining a healthy weight, limiting alcohol consumption, getting vaccinated against hepatitis, exercising regularly, and having routine health screenings. Nowadays, even for those with moderate liver damage, we have treatments that can potentially reverse the damage.”The Global Liver Institute (GLI), the leader behind Global Fatty Liver Day, warns that by 2030, an estimated 357 million people worldwide are expected to be living with steatotic liver disease. Formerly known as fatty liver disease, Global Fatty Liver Day liver disease has emerged as one of the most significant yet under-recognized health challenges of our time. Because symptoms are often mild or entirely absent in the early stages, millions of people remain undiagnosed even as the disease continues to rise globally.Knowing the signs is crucial, as one of the most medically challenging aspects of liver disease is that it tends to be silent in its early stages. By the time symptoms become obvious, the condition has often progressed significantly. “The liver’s role in the body is so broad that damage to it often shows up in subtle, far-reaching ways,” adds Dr. Douglas Weine, a gastroenterologist at Red Bank Gastroenterology, a division of Allied Digestive Health. “Today, the most common causes of liver disease are metabolic factors—like obesity and insulin resistance—as well as alcohol. General guidelines suggest no more than one drink per day for women and two for men, but for anyone with fatty liver or other liver conditions, avoiding alcohol altogether is the safest approach.”Dr. Ritu Nahar, a board-certified gastroenterologist with Allied Digestive Health, puts a similar emphasis on liver awareness. She spoke with Woman’s World about some of the critical signs of liver disease that you shouldn’t ignore. Among these include symptoms like fatigue, nausea, and reduced appetite, as well as yellowing of the skin, swelling in the abdomen, and persistent itching. Like Dr. Chiu and Dr. Weine, she notes that if you notice any of these symptoms, or anything of concern, to reach out to your doctor.People with a history of heavy alcohol use, NAFLD, NASH, chronic hepatitis B or C infection, type 2 diabetes, or a family history of genetic liver disease should be talking to their doctors about regular monitoring for liver disease and liver cancer. Depending on the type, stage, and overall patient health, liver cancer can be addressed through surgical resection, ablation therapy using heat or cold to destroy tumor cells, radiation, chemotherapy, targeted therapy that focuses on specific molecules involved in tumor growth, and immunotherapy, which enlists the body’s own immune system to fight cancer cells. The consistent finding across all of these options is that earlier detection translates directly into a wider range of available treatments and better outcomes.Allied Digestive Health encourages anyone with questions about their liver health to reach out to a gastroenterologist and start the conversation before symptoms make it urgent. For more information about Global Fatty Liver Day, please visit https://globalfattyliverday.com/

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