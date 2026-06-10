What Is AI Search Optimization — and Why PR Professionals Can't Afford to Ignore It

AI search is already changing how people discover brands, and this piece breaks down why Cassie Clark’s Freshness, Structure, and Authority model now determines who gets cited in AI‑generated answers. This is the first part of a series that will explore AEO, GEO, and why visibility in AI search matters more than ever.

You’ve spent years perfecting the art of getting a message in front of the right people. You know how to write a headline that lands, distribute a press release that travels, and build the kind of media presence that shapes a brand’s reputation.

But here’s what’s changing: the people you’re trying to reach are no longer starting their research on Google the way they used to.

More and more, they’re asking ChatGPT. They’re querying Gemini. They’re getting a single, synthesized answer from Google’s AI Overviews before they ever see a list of links.

In fact, in a recent survey by Searcherries, over 58% of respondents admitted that AI search has replaced their use of traditional search, with nearly 28% of them never opening the links provided inside an AI-generated answer.

And if your brand isn’t part of that answer? It doesn’t exist in that moment.

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What AI Search Optimization Actually Is

AI search optimization—sometimes called Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) or Answer Engine Optimization (AEO)—is the practice of making your content and brand presence visible in AI-generated answers.

It is not a replacement for SEO. Think of it as the next layer: SEO helps you get indexed, AI search optimization helps you get chosen.

The mechanics behind AI engines are completely different than traditional search, which retrieves and ranks pages. AI engines do something else entirely: they synthesize. They parse content across dozens of sources, extract what’s most useful, and generate a single confident answer for the user.

That means a page can rank on page one of Google and still be completely absent from an AI-generated response. Visibility in one system no longer guarantees visibility in the other.

How AI Engines Actually Surface Answers

When someone asks ChatGPT, Perplexity, or Gemini a question, these engines don’t return a list of links. They produce a summarized, sourced response that reflects what they’ve learned from crawling and processing content across the web.

What gets chosen comes down to a few consistent signals:

Content that is recently updated signals an active, credible source.

Content that is cleanly structured — with clear headings, defined terms, and logical flow — is easier for AI systems to extract and reference.

Content from brands with a strong presence across multiple platforms and third-party sources signals authority that AI engines can verify.

This is the foundation of my FSA Framework: Freshness, Structure, Authority. I developed it after running controlled tests across the major AI engines and observing the same pattern repeatedly. These three signals determine who gets cited and who gets skipped.

Why This Is Different From Traditional SEO

Traditional SEO rewards links, domain authority, and keyword density. AI search rewards something harder to game and more meaningful to build: genuine entity authority.

An entity is simply how AI engines understand your brand—what it stands for, who it’s associated with, and how consistently those signals appear across the web. The more often your brand is mentioned, referenced, and cited across diverse, credible sources, the stronger your entity becomes.

For communications professionals, this is a significant shift and also a significant opportunity. The distribution work you already do—press releases, media placements, expert commentary, and podcast appearances—contributes directly to AI visibility when done with intent.

Every third-party mention is a signal. Every syndicated news release is a data point. And every expert quote is an authority marker.

You’re already in the business of building presence across channels. AI search optimization is about making sure that presence is legible to the systems your audience is increasingly relying on.

Someone Is Getting Cited. Make Sure It’s You.

AI search isn’t a future concern. It’s a current one. Buyers, journalists, and decision-makers are already using these tools to research brands, evaluate vendors, and form first impressions, often before they ever visit a website.

Getting visible inside AI engines isn’t about cracking a new algorithm. Instead, the focus is on building the kind of credible, consistent, cross-platform presence that AI systems are designed to recognize and reward.

You’re already doing the work. Make sure it counts.

In Part 2, we’ll explore why the brands building AI visibility right now are the ones that will be impossible to ignore in 12 months.

Cassie Clark is a fractional content strategist and AI search optimization expert. She helps brands build content programs designed for visibility in both traditional and AI-driven search.

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