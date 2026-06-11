DPH Announces New Measles Case in Lowcountry

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

June 11, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed a case of measles in an adult Beaufort County resident.

The person’s vaccination status is unconfirmed, and they did not have immunity from a previous measles infection. The source of exposure is unknown. There is no known connection between the case reported June 3 and this case.

The person presented at a local provider June 6, and lab confirmation of measles was received June 10.

Notifications to identified potentially exposed persons currently are underway.

As a result of its investigation, DPH has identified multiple locations where exposures to infectious measles have occurred. DPH has defined the times of potential exposure at the following locations and times:

Publix Super Market at Lady’s Island

61 Lady’s Island Drive, Beaufort, S.C.

6/1/2026 -- 2:30-7:30 p.m.

6/2/2026 -- 3-6 p.m.

6/4/202 -- 2:30-5:30 p.m.

6/5/2026 -- 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Beaufort High School graduation, BHS Football Stadium

84 Sea Island Parkway, Beaufort, S.C.

Dataw Island Community Center pool/gym

3 Marina Drive, St. Helena Island, S.C.

6/2, 6/3 and 6/4/2026 -- 5:50 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The risk of exposure in the locations is limited to the specific dates and times announced. These locations are not a source of ongoing exposure, and businesses and locations identified are not responsible for a person with measles having been present.

People who believe they were exposed at Publix, especially those without immunity through vaccination or previous disease, should monitor for symptoms for three weeks (21 days) after the exposure date. Those exposed at Beaufort High School’s should monitor for symptoms through June 24. The last day of symptom monitoring for those exposed at the Dataw Island Community Center is June 25.

"As we continue to see measles cases in South Carolina, it is critical that healthcare providers and the public be aware of the symptoms associated with this disease and take immediate action if they encounter or experience them,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, interim DPH director. “Measles is highly contagious, and swift action is necessary to prevent spread in our communities.”

Measles is a serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and even death. The initial symptoms of measles include fever, cough and runny nose. These symptoms are followed by a rash. The rash usually lasts five or six days.

The virus can be spread through the air when a person with measles breathes, coughs, or sneezes. Measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after the sick person is gone from the area. People with measles should stay home for four days after their rash first appears.

The best way to prevent measles is through vaccination. The measles vaccine is over 97% effective. Children should receive two doses of measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine: the first at 12 to 15 months of age, and the second at 4 to 6 years of age.

Children 6 to 12 months should get an early dose of MMR vaccine if they are traveling to a country where measles is common. For all ages, it is important to talk to your doctor if you are going to be traveling to another country.

Most people born before 1957 were infected with measles during childhood and therefore are presumed to have protection via natural immunity, even if they have not been vaccinated.

Certain groups of people, including pregnant women and immunocompromised people, should not receive the MMR vaccine or should delay receiving it. DPH recommends and encourages people to speak with their healthcare provider to evaluate the risks and benefits of vaccination.

For more information about measles, visit the DPH website or CDC website.

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