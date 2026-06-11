LWFC Adopts Notice of Intent to Amend Freshwater and Saltwater Recreational and Commercial Passive Hooked Gear Tending Requirements

Baton Rouge, La., Jun 11, 2026 - The Wildlife and Fisheries Commission passed a Notice of Intent (NOI) to change the required time to check and rebait passive hooked gear, including yo-yos or trigger devices, limb lines, floating devices containing a hook or hooks (jugs and noodles), and trotlines, from the current 24 hours to 48 hours. This rule applies to all users of the listed gears including recreational, commercial, saltwater, and freshwater.

The expanded time to check gear will allow for extra time to check passive hooked gear following unforeseen circumstances such as weather or mechanical issues, while maintaining the intent of the rule to reduce hazards, litter, and ghost fishing of abandoned gear.

The notice of intent can be viewed here.

Interested persons may submit written comments relative to the proposed rule to Jason Adriance, Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA, 70898, or via email to jadriance@wlf.la.gov prior to 3 p.m. on July 28, 2026.