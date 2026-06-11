PAUL HOMENOCK NAMED CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER OF COMPOSITE TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL (CTI)

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Composite Technology International (CTI) today announced the promotion of Paul Homenock to Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Homenock will oversee the company's commercial strategy, customer relationships, and revenue growth initiatives.Homenock began his career in the building materials industry in 2003 with Metrie in Chicago, where he quickly advanced to a Territory Manager role after relocating to Phoenix. He later joined Woodgrain as a Sales Manager, developing deep expertise across high-growth building markets across the country. Before joining CTI, he stepped away from the industry to invest in his professional development, completing a dual-degree MBA through an international program based in Paris, France.He joined CTI in March 2019 as Director of Business Development, leading new account growth and working closely with COO Bryan Settje on mill development and new product introduction in Southeast Asia, a role that blended customer-facing responsibility with operational assignments. He was subsequently promoted to Vice President in 2021, where he has led global manufacturing strategy and key account management as the company expanded its international footprint."Paul has been instrumental in shaping CTI's growth trajectory, from building customer relationships rooted in trust to spearheading complex global initiatives that required both commercial and operational acumen. His elevation to CCO reflects the depth of his contribution and the confidence we have in his vision for CTI's next chapter." - Griff Reid, Chief Executive Officer, CTIIn his new capacity, Homenock will prioritize strengthening CTI's manufacturing partnerships and reinvesting in the mills that underpin the company's quality promise. He has also identified digitalization and the adoption of AI-driven tools as key drivers of the customer experience in the years ahead, with an emphasis on removing inefficiency from the supply chain and meeting the evolving expectations of an increasingly sophisticated client base."This industry is at an inflection point. Consolidation is accelerating, the talent landscape is shifting, and the demand for more contemporary tools and real-time transparency has never been higher. CTI’s go-to-market strategy, in concert with our nimble leadership mentality, uniquely positions us to lead through these transformations. We have the manufacturing depth, decades of global relationships, and a team driven to succeed. I'm proud to take on this role and build on what we've created together." - Paul Homenock, Chief Commercial Officer, CTIHomenock's appointment underscores CTI's commitment to developing executive talent from within and reinforces the company's strategic focus on innovation, vertical integration, and delivering unmatched value to its customers across North America and beyond.ABOUT COMPOSITE TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONALCTI, headquartered in Sacramento, CA, is a global manufacturing company. With a “quality matters” focus, CTI designs, develops, and delivers millwork products for building product manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. They create the integral components needed for finished products such as mouldings, frames, and jambs. For more information on CTI, please visit: www.cti-web.com

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