Goflow Launches Shipping Policy Automation to Help Sellers Save on Shipping While Protecting SLAs

New visual policy engine gives ecommerce sellers control over carrier, method, service level, rate shopping, shipping dates, insurance, tags, and review rules.

Shipping decisions are too costly to leave to defaults. Shipping Policy Automation gives sellers the control to protect margins, SLAs, and customer promises before an order reaches the warehouse.” — Max Hauer, Founder and CEO of Goflow

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goflow, a leading Multichannel Operating System (MCOS), today announced the launch of Shipping Policy Automation, a new feature that helps sellers turn complex shipping decisions into automated policies inside Goflow.Shipping is one of the largest cost lines in ecommerce, and one of the easiest places for margin to slip. Every order carries a different set of decisions: which carrier to use, which method to select, whether the order can be rate shopped, whether delivery promises are protected, and whether the shipment needs insurance, confirmation, tags, or manual review.Shipping Policy Automation gives sellers a visual way to define that logic before orders reach the warehouse. Instead of relying on manual judgment or one-size-fits-all defaults, sellers can create policies that tell Goflow how each order should ship based on the real conditions of the order.“Shipping Policy Automation gives sellers a better way to control one of their most expensive and operationally sensitive workflows,” said Max Hauer, Founder and CEO of Goflow. “The goal is not to choose the cheapest method blindly. The goal is to choose the cheapest acceptable method — one that saves money while still protecting SLAs, service levels, and customer promises.”With Shipping Policy Automation, sellers can control shipping decisions across carriers, shipping method, service level, rate shopping, ship-by dates, deliver-by dates, insurance, delivery confirmation, order tags, and manual review rules.That control is especially important for the exceptions serious sellers manage every day, including expedited orders, oversized shipments, hazmat products, PO boxes, high-value shipments, non-contiguous destinations, restricted carrier scenarios, and peak season rules.The feature also strengthens Goflow’s rate shopping capabilities. Goflow can compare available shipping methods and select the lowest-cost option that can still deliver on time. Shipping policies add the business guardrails, helping sellers define what “acceptable” means for each order scenario.Sellers can use Shipping Policy Automation to avoid unnecessary upgrades, preserve channel-required methods, block unsuitable carriers, protect delivery promises, and send higher-risk orders to review before they become fulfillment problems.Key benefits include:• Lower shipping costs by avoiding bad defaults, unnecessary upgrades, and expensive manual choices.• Stronger SLA protection through policy-based control over service levels, shipping dates, delivery dates, and carrier requirements.• Less manual decision-making for warehouse and operations teams.• Fewer mistakes through consistent rule application.• More control over exceptions such as hazmat, PO box, oversized, high-value, expedited, and non-contiguous orders.• More confidence in rate shopping because cost savings stay within the rules the seller defines.Shipping Policy Automation is now available in Goflow.To learn more, visit Goflow.com . Want to see Goflow in action? Book a demo About GoflowGoflow is a Multichannel Operating System (MCOS) that helps serious sellers unify, automate, and control their commerce operations. Built for scale, Goflow brings orders, inventory, purchasing, fulfillment, shipping, listings, and workflows into one connected system so sellers can operate with clarity, speed, and confidence.

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