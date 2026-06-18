Kansas Farmers Praise Senator Marshall for Standing with Producers and Rejecting China-Backed Pork Policy

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We farmers in Kansas are proud of Senator Marshall for heeding our message that farmers have upgraded their sow housing systems and for protecting access to California’s humane pork market.” — Mike Schultz, founder of the Kansas Cattlemen’s Association

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Organization for Competitive Markets (OCM) applauds Senator Roger Marshall for withdrawing his support for the so-called “Save Our Bacon Act” and standing with Kansas farmers, ranchers, and independent producers.

“We farmers in western Kansas are really proud of Senator Marshall for heeding our message that farmers have upgraded their sow housing systems and for protecting their access to California’s humane pork market,” said Mike Schultz, founder of the Kansas Cattlemen’s Association and Vice President of the Organization for Competitive Markets. “And, let’s face it, we farmers don’t like China’s infiltration of American agriculture—the company already controls more than a quarter of U.S. pork production, and the Save Our Bacon Act is a maneuver to increase its share of our domestic market. Senator Marshall is backing rural Kansans by rightly dropping his support for the Save Our Bacon Act.”

Senator Marshall’s decision recognizes the significant investments producers have already made to meet evolving consumer demands and maintain access to valuable markets. Independent farmers have worked hard to adapt their operations, and they

deserve policies that expand opportunities rather than protect the interests of multinational corporations with ties to foreign adversaries.

OCM remains committed to protecting independent producers, preserving fair and competitive markets, and ensuring that American agriculture remains in the hands of American farmers—not foreign-owned conglomerates seeking greater control

over our food supply.

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