Outdoor Adventures Showcase Volusia’s Natural Treasures

Posted On: June 10, 2026

From paddles to snorkeling adventures, Volusia County's Explore Volusia programs offer residents a front-row seat to the county's most stunning natural landscapes. Environmental specialists will guide participants through unique outdoor adventures across conservation lands – all without charge.

Lake George Paddle: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Lake George Forest and Wildlife Management Area, 998 Ninemile Point Road, Pierson. Paddle the second largest lake in Florida, learn about the lake’s military history, and explore canals and streams that feed into it. Participants will also learn about the Volusia Forever program and search for bald eagles and other native wildlife. Paddlers may bring their own watercraft or use one of Volusia County’s sit-on-top kayaks free of charge. Paddlers must wear a personal flotation device and whistle. Ages 10 and up are welcome, and children must be accompanied by an adult. Wear closed-toe shoes that can get wet.

Bioluminescence Paddles: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, and Friday, July 17, at River Breeze Park, 274 H.H. Burch Road, Oak Hill. Join Volusia County environmental specialists for a night-time paddle through Mosquito Lagoon, explore the beauty of bioluminescence, and discover what these tiny organisms are and what makes them glow. Paddlers may bring their own watercraft or use one of Volusia County’s sit-on-top kayaks free of charge. Paddlers must wear a personal flotation device and whistle and have an electric white light (flashlight, lantern, or headlamp). Ages 10 and up are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Rose Bay Exploration: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Spruce Creek Park, 6106 S. Ridgewood Ave., Port Orange. Wade in the waters of Rose Bay with Volusia County environmental specialists. Participants will use dip nets and seine nets to study the aquatic life living among the mangrove islands and oyster reefs in these salt marsh areas. All ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Wear closed-toe shoes that can get wet.

Estuary Exploration: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Doris Leeper Spruce Creek Preserve, 3283 Sleepy Hollow Road, New Smyrna Beach. Wade in the waters of Spruce Creek with Volusia County environmental specialists and use dip nets. Participants will use seine nets to study the aquatic life living among the mangrove islands and oyster reefs in these salt marsh areas. All ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Wear closed-toe shoes that can get wet.

Piddler Island Paddle: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Doris Leeper Spruce Creek Preserve, 3201 Sleepy Hollow Road, New Smyrna Beach. Join environmental specialists for a paddling trip through the mangroves to Piddler Island, where the group will enjoy a break on a nearby sandbar. Along the way, participants will learn about the native wildlife that inhabits this estuarine ecosystem. Paddlers may bring their own watercraft or use one of Volusia County’s sit-on-top kayaks free of charge. Paddlers must wear a personal flotation device and whistle. Ages 10 and up are welcome, and children must be accompanied by an adult. Wear closed-toe shoes that can get wet.

Snorkeling Adventures: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30; and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Lighthouse Point Park, 5000 S. Atlantic Ave., Ponce Inlet. Join the Explore Volusia program for snorkeling at Ponce Inlet and learn about marine life in this beautiful underwater ecosystem. Participants must have their own snorkeling gear and know how to swim. Ages 8 and up are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Wear closed-toe shoes that can get wet.

Reservations are required for all programs. To register, search for Explore Volusia on Eventbrite or contact Tommy Nordmann at tnordmann@volusia.org or 386-943-7081, ext. 21266.