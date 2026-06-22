Dr. Joseph Clark Leads Root-Cause Care at Aspire Rejuvenation in Pennsylvania

Dr. Joseph Clark, D.O. and Operations Manager Christina Selfridge, RN

With more than 20 years of physician experience, Dr. Joseph Clark brings personalized, data-driven health optimization to Wexford and Ebensburg.

Patients deserve more than a prescription. They deserve answers. When someone tells me they are exhausted, foggy, or simply not themselves, my job is to find out why.” — Dr. Joseph Clark, D.O., Chief Medical Officer, Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic is putting root-cause health optimization front and center for Western Pennsylvania, with care at its Wexford and Ebensburg locations led by Dr. Joseph Clark, D.O., a physician with more than 20 years of experience and certification in Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy.Too many patients are told their symptoms are a normal part of aging, stress, menopause, or low testosterone. Fatigue, weight gain, brain fog, poor sleep, low libido, anxiety, inflammation, and lack of motivation are easy to dismiss and easier to medicate. Aspire Rejuvenation was built on a different premise: when symptoms begin affecting quality of life, they are signals worth investigating, not realities to accept."Patients deserve more than a prescription. They deserve answers," said Dr. Clark, Chief Medical Officer at Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic. "When someone tells me they are exhausted, foggy, or simply not themselves, my job is to find out why. That starts with understanding the whole person, not just one number on a lab report."Every patient at the Wexford and Ebensburg clinics receives an individualized evaluation rather than a one-size-fits-all protocol. The process begins with comprehensive laboratory testing and a detailed review of health history, followed by a treatment strategy built around each patient's physiology and goals.Beyond standard lab work, advanced evaluations may include:• Thyroid and metabolic health assessment• Genomic testing and methylation analysis• Gut health and microbiome evaluation• Food sensitivity and inflammation testing• Nutritional and micronutrient assessment• Weight loss and body composition optimization• Peptide therapies and regenerative medicine• Root-cause investigation of chronic symptomsThe approach reflects a simple clinical reality: symptoms are connected. Hormones affect metabolism. Gut health affects inflammation. Genetics influence how the body detoxifies and uses nutrients. Looking at one piece of the puzzle often misses the larger picture, which is why Dr. Clark and his team evaluate how these systems interact."Our goal is not to chase lab numbers," Dr. Clark added. "It is to identify why symptoms are occurring and build a plan that helps patients regain energy, improve performance, optimize body composition, and support longevity."By combining modern diagnostics, evidence-based medicine, and decades of clinical experience, Aspire Rejuvenation helps patients across Western Pennsylvania take control of their health. Done right. Done with experience. Done for you. Consultations are available at both locations.Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic, Wexford, PA: 412-615-3804Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic, Ebensburg, PA: 814-208-8001Call or text to speak with a member of the team. Because feeling your best should not be left to chance.About Aspire Rejuvenation ClinicFounded in 2019 in Orlando, Florida, Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic provides hormone replacement therapy, peptide therapy, medical weight loss, sexual health treatment, IV therapy, and regenerative therapies under the care of licensed medical providers. The clinic operates locations in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas, serves additional patients through telemedicine, and follows a patient-first model with no membership fees.

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