Latrice Akuamoah, MD, MPH Named a 2026 NJ Top Doc

Dr. Latrice Akuamoah

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Latrice Akuamoah based on merit for 2026.

I am passionate about increasing awareness and access to innovative pain treatments for all patients, especially those populations who have historically been undertreated. ” — Dr. Akuamoah

HOBOKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Latrice A. Akuamoah of Visco Spine & Joint Center as a 2026 NJ Top Doctor based on merit. A skilled and compassionate physician, Dr. Akuamoah is double board-certified in Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine and serves as Director of Interventional Pain and Neuromodulation, where she specializes in helping patients achieve long-term relief from chronic pain through advanced, minimally invasive treatment options.Dr. Akuamoah is widely recognized for her thoughtful, patient-centered approach to care. She takes time to truly listen to her patients, understanding that pain affects every aspect of daily life and that treatment goals are deeply personal. By combining clinical expertise with compassion, she works closely with each patient to create customized care plans that support improved mobility, comfort, and overall quality of life.She is adept at treating painful conditions of the back, neck, and joints, Dr. Akuamoah cares for patients experiencing sciatica, spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, arthritis, chronic joint pain, headaches, neuropathic pain, and persistent pain following spine surgery. She specializes in minimally invasive pain treatments, offering non-surgical options such as neurostimulation therapies, radiofrequency ablation, and minimally invasive lumbar decompression to help patients find lasting relief.Originally from Chicago, Dr. Akuamoah earned her Bachelor of Science in Molecular Genetics from the University of Rochester before receiving both her Medical Degree and Master of Public Health from Tulane University School of Medicine. She completed her Anesthesiology residency at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, followed by fellowship training in Interventional Pain Management at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.Committed to remaining at the forefront of her field, Dr. Akuamoah actively participates in local and national medical conferences, where she attends, presents, and collaborates with fellow leaders in pain medicine to stay informed on the latest technologies and treatment advancements. She also works alongside specialists in surgery, psychology, chiropractic medicine, and physical therapy to ensure patients receive comprehensive and well-rounded care.In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Akuamoah has earned recognition as a New York Times Magazine Super Doctors – Rising Stars honoree. She serves as a Clinical Assistant Professor in Anesthesiology at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and is the Vice Chair of the Diversity and Outreach Leadership Council for the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience.Serving patients throughout Northern New Jersey with convenient locations in Hoboken, Jersey City, and Bayonne, Dr. Akuamoah remains dedicated to helping patients address the root cause of pain and return to the activities they enjoy with greater confidence and comfort.---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

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