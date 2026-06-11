Medray Announces Partnership with Rehabologym to Advance Neurological Rehabilitation & Occupational Therapy Innovation

Medray Laser & Technology Rehabologym

Medray and Rehabologym announce strategic partnership to advance neurological rehabilitation, technology integration, education, and patient outcomes.

TARRYTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medray Laser & Technology, a leading provider of advanced regenerative medical technologies, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Rehabologym, a nationally recognized neuro-robotic rehabilitation center specializing in neurological occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy, and advanced rehabilitation methodologies.Through this partnership, Rehabologym will serve as an official Medray Ambassador Clinic and collaborative rehabilitation partner focused on advancing innovation, education, and patient-centered neurological rehabilitation programs utilizing cutting-edge therapeutic technologies like Medray’s high-intensity laser therapy and Softshock shockwave therapy Rehabologym, headquartered in Tarrytown, New York, is widely recognized for its comprehensive neurological rehabilitation programs serving pediatric, adult, and geriatric populations with conditions including stroke, traumatic brain injury (TBI), spinal cord injury (SCI), Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis (MS), ALS, and other neurological disorders. The organization integrates advanced rehabilitation technologies, robotics, intensive therapy programs, and evidence-based methodologies designed to improve function, mobility, independence, and quality of life for patients and caregivers alike.As part of the collaboration, Medray will support Rehabologym’s ongoing initiatives focused on neurological rehabilitation, mobility restoration, functional recovery, and advanced therapeutic care. The partnership also positions Rehabologym as an ambassador clinic for Medray’s technologies within the occupational therapy and neuro-rehabilitation communities.“Medray is committed to partnering with organizations that are truly advancing patient care and redefining what is possible in rehabilitation medicine,” said Dr. Jay L. Lombard, D.O. , Chief Medical Officer of Medray Laser & Technology. “Rehabologym’s commitment to innovation, individualized care, and research-driven rehabilitation aligns perfectly with our mission to help providers improve clinical outcomes while delivering advanced therapeutic solutions to patients.”Rehabologym utilizes state-of-the-art neuro-robotic rehabilitation technologies and comprehensive therapeutic programs designed around occupational therapy (OT), physical therapy (PT), speech-language pathology (SLP), and functional mobility training. Their programs emphasize intensive, repetitive, and task-specific rehabilitation strategies designed to maximize neuroplasticity and long-term recovery potential.The collaboration between Medray and Rehabologym is expected to create new opportunities for clinical education and innovation, interdisciplinary collaboration, technology integration, and expanded awareness surrounding modern rehabilitation methodologies.“Our vision has always been to provide individuals and families with access to the highest quality neurological rehabilitation technologies and therapeutic care available,” said Avrielle Rykman Peltz, Co-Founder and Chief Rehabologist of Rehabologym. “Partnering with Medray allows us to continue expanding our mission while supporting innovative treatment approaches designed to improve function, independence, and overall quality of life.”Rehabologym’s unique rehabilitation model incorporates customized evaluations, one-on-one therapy sessions, group programs, mobility and balance training, cognitive rehabilitation, caregiver support services, home exercise programming, and advanced robotic-assisted therapies. The organization has also developed collaborative partnerships with universities, research organizations, and rehabilitation leaders to support evidence-based innovation and clinical advancement.The partnership further reflects Medray’s continued strategic expansion into advanced rehabilitation markets and its commitment to supporting providers who are integrating innovative regenerative and rehabilitation-focused technologies into patient care.As an ambassador clinic, Rehabologym will also collaborate with Medray on educational initiatives, awareness campaigns, clinical integration strategies, and future opportunities designed to support occupational therapists, physical therapists, rehabilitation specialists, and healthcare providers seeking advanced solutions for neurological rehabilitation and recovery.This announcement represents another milestone in Medray’s ongoing efforts to establish partnerships with leading clinical organizations committed to advancing healthcare innovation, evidence-based rehabilitation, and patient-centered care.About Medray Laser & TechnologyMedray Laser & Technology is a leading innovator in Class IV laser and shockwave advanced regenerative therapy devices, committed to redefining patient care through powerful, non-invasive treatment solutions. Medray empowers healthcare professionals with breakthrough tools that enhance outcomes, improve efficiency, and elevate clinical excellence. With U.S.-based support, ongoing education, and a relentless focus on quality, Medray continues to lead the charge in therapeutic innovation.

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