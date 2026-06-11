The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) Welcomes Dr. Jessica D. Schulte to Its Medical Advisory Board

Dr. Jessica D. Schulte, Neuro-oncologist at NYU Langone Brain & Spine Tumor Center

The End Brain Cancer Initiative, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Jessica D. Schulte to its Medical Advisory Board.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI), a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization dedicated to increasing patient access, is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Jessica D. Schulte to its Medical Advisory Board.Dr. Schulte is a neuro-oncologist at NYU Langone Brain & Spine Tumor Center specializing in treating patients with primary and metastatic brain tumors, neurofibromatosis, and schwannomatosis. Her clinical focus spans from late adolescence through adulthood, emphasizing personalized care that aligns each patient's unique tumor biology with a steadfast commitment to maintaining quality of life (QOL) and daily functioning.“It is my honor to support the End Brain Cancer Initiative and join the EBCI Medical Advisory Board,” said Dr. Schulte. “EBCI has lifted up the brain tumor community for over 20 years, with comprehensive and innovative ways of supporting patients and their families through a very overwhelming process. I’m so grateful to be part of this organization where patient advocacy is paramount. As a specialist in adolescent and young adult neuro-oncology, I will advocate for improving access to novel, targeted treatments in this population, while championing improvements in quality-of-life during and after treatment.”“The End Brain Cancer Initiative and I are excited and proud to welcome Dr. Jessica Schulte to our Medical Advisory Board team as her expertise in the primary and metastasized brain cancer neuro-oncology space, including in the adolescent and young adult brain cancer communities is an area that was not represented within our Medical Advisory Board. We very much look forward to working closely with Dr. Schulte to further and better serve these patient communities,” said Dellann Elliott Mydland, EBCI’s President and CEO.About the End Brain Cancer InitiativeThe End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about the End Brain Cancer Initiative at EndBrainCancer.org.To support the End Brain Cancer Initiative's Programs & Services, please consider making a $50 donation at https://endbraincancer.org/donate/ Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org

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