NBCI’s 150,000 Churches Support and Endorse Kenyan McDuffie for DC Mayor

Kenyan McDuffie, 2026 D.C. Mayoral Candidate Rev. Anthony Evans, President, National Black Church Initiative

Our ministers are proud to endorse and support Mr. Kenyan McDuffie for Mayor, and we will work hard to get him elected. ” — Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino faith communities, comprising 27.7 million members, that wholeheartedly supports and asks all our members who live in the District of Columbia to support Kenyan McDuffie with your vote.Rev. Anthony Evans, president of the National Black Church Initiative, says, “Our ministers are proud to endorse and support Mr. Kenyan McDuffie for Mayor, and we will work hard to get him elected. Mr. McDuffie is a strong Christian and a man of integrity. He will be a fair broker for all.”Kenyan McDuffie has a 13-year record on the D.C. Council, Meet Kenyan McDuffie highlighted by major achievements in civil rights, economic equity, and public safety. His career includes leadership roles in government, law, and key legislative victories Mayoral Platform : [1, 2]• Legal and Civil Rights Career: Served as a civil rights attorney at the U.S. Department of Justice under the Obama administration and as a local prosecutor in Prince George's County Get to know DC mayoral candidate Kenyan McDuffie.• Economic Equity: Authored the Racial Equity Achieves Results (REACH) Act, making D.C. the first jurisdiction in the nation to legally mandate a racial equity lens in government decision-making Meet Kenyan.• Public Safety: Chaired the Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety, where he successfully implemented one of the country's first large-scale police body-worn camera programs Get to know DC mayoral candidate Kenyan McDuffie.• Affordable Housing: Wrote legislation requiring that the sale of D.C.-owned land to private developers include affordable housing Kenyan McDuffie has a proven record delivering affordable .... [1, 2]• Electoral Strength: Successfully won five of his six career campaigns, including retaining a citywide D.C. Council At-Large seat as an IndependentABOUT NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. The mission of NBCI is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. NBCI utilizes faith and sound health science, partnering with major organizations and officials to reduce racial disparities in various areas, as cited above. NBCI's programs are guided by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that deliver effective solutions to complex economic and social challenges.

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