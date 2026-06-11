Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Rae Pickett

RPickett@oag.state.va.us

Attorney General Jay Jones Secures Preliminary Injunction Blocking Trump Administration's Arbitrary Conditions on Critical Food Security Funding

RICHMOND, Va. -- Attorney General Jay Jones has secured a preliminary injunction blocking President Trump’s attempt to politicize U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) grants by excluding eligible Virginians from access to food security. The conditions would force states to follow vague, expansive, and unconstitutional conditions in order to receive critical USDA funding for programs like Special Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP) and Women, Infants and Children (WIC). These life-saving programs provide emergency food assistance to children, families, and vulnerable populations.

“As Virginians face a growing cost crisis, President Trump is politicizing funding for critical USDA programs that help feed vulnerable children, hardworking families, senior citizens and rural communities,” said Attorney General Jay Jones. “Estimates show that nearly one million Virginians are facing hunger. Now more than ever, Virginians are relying on programs like SNAP and WIC to keep their families fed and healthy. This office will keep fighting for these crucial resources and the people who depend on them.”

On March 23, Attorney General Jay Jones joined a coalition of 21 attorneys general in suing the Trump administration over its unconstitutional and unlawful attempt to impose conditions on USDA programs, grants, cooperative agreements and mutual interest agreements.

In their lawsuit, Attorney General Jones and the coalition assert that USDA has threatened harsh penalties if states do not comply with the agency’s vague and expansive funding conditions, which are unrelated to the purpose of USDA funding. The lawsuit asks the court to block USDA from imposing these illegal funding conditions, including on critical USDA programs such as the school lunch program; Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC); the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP); and the Volunteer Fire Capacity Program. The programs provide basic, essential services for millions of Virginias most vulnerable children, working families, senior citizens and rural communities.

Estimates show that nearly one million Virginians are facing hunger . Roughly 1 in 10 Virginians are enrolled in SNAP benefits, including children, seniors, and adults with disabilities. WIC serves approximately 105,000 to 127,000 Virginia recipients per month and half of all infants born in the United States.

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