Seal Skin Covers Shares Summer Protection Tips as Hail, Heat, and UV Risks Climb for Parked Vehicles

Seal Skin Covers shares practical tips to help protect outdoor cars, boats, and RVs from storm and sun damage.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer is hard on anything parked outside. Hail dents hoods, UV fades paint, heat bakes interiors, and a single storm can undo months of upkeep. For owners without a garage or covered storage, the exposure adds up fast.

Seal Skin Covers, which makes protective covers for cars, trucks, SUVs, boats, motorcycles, patio furniture, grills, and more, is sharing guidance to help owners get ahead of seasonal damage rather than react to it.

"Most people don't think about a cover until they've already got hail dents or a faded hood," said Tim Tetaj, Director of Operations at Seal Skin Covers. "By then the damage is done. The point is to protect the vehicle before the weather gets to it."

A few steps owners can take this summer:

Pick a cover built for all weather, not just dust. An indoor dust cover won't hold up outside. Look for one rated to handle rain, UV, dust, and shifting conditions.

Get the fit right. A snug cover moves less in wind and leaves fewer gaps where sun, water, or debris can reach the surface.

Take UV seriously. Steady sun exposure fades and cracks paint, trim, and interior surfaces over time. UV-resistant material matters most for anything parked outside for weeks at a stretch.

Don't write off hail and storm season. No cover stops every storm, but a durable, well-fitted one adds a layer against debris, rain, and dust that would otherwise hit the vehicle directly.

Cover a clean, dry surface. Dirt trapped between the cover and the paint can rub and scratch. A quick wash first avoids it.

Check it through the season. Owners of boats, jet skis, and seasonal vehicles should look in periodically to confirm the cover is still secure and isn't pooling water or trapping debris.

Seal Skin Covers offers semi custom covers for most popular makes and models of vehicles as well as fully custom covers for patio furniture, grills, fire pits and other outdoor essentials. All orders include free shipping, a secure fit, and a lifetime warranty.

About Seal Skin Covers Founded in 2010 in Brewster, New York, Seal Skin Covers has grown to become one of America’s fastest-growing and most trusted cover brands with over one million customers nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.