Smack Dab Enters New Ownership Chapter as Teeny Becomes Sole Owner

smack dab chicago logo Smack Dab Pride Teeny - Smack Dab Owner

Recent business developments, including liquor licensing, catering, private events, and community partnerships, reflect months of preparation for the transition

It felt beautiful to realize that the transition had come to fruition just as Pride Month began.” — Teeny - Owner

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smack Dab, the Rogers Park brunch spot founded and led by Teeny, has entered a new ownership chapter. Teeny is now the sole owner of Smack Dab, marking a significant transition for the business and clarifying the direction behind several developments that have taken shape over the past several months.

The ownership transition follows a period of major personal and professional change. In a recent message to the Smack Dab community, Teeny shared that stepping into sole ownership has been unfamiliar territory, but also a necessary move toward a more honest and aligned future.

“As of two weeks ago, I became the sole owner of Smack Dab,” Teeny shared. “It’s unfamiliar, uncertain territory, but when has that stopped me? I’d take a thousand risky steps into the unknown rather than live a life that didn’t quite feel like mine.”

The transition also gives context to the visible shifts happening within the business. Over the past several months, Smack Dab has expanded its focus on Chicago catering, private events, community partnerships, and new hospitality opportunities. The restaurant also recently secured its liquor license, creating additional possibilities for events, gatherings, and more flexible service models.

These developments were not isolated changes. They were part of a larger period of preparation as Teeny worked toward a future where Smack Dab could move forward with clearer leadership, stronger systems, and a more intentional growth strategy.

“This year, I’ve realized that living authentically isn’t an abstract concept,” Teeny shared. “It’s hard work, and it will wreck you. I’m still in the process of releasing illusions, dropping stories, and allowing my false self to fully disintegrate so that I can make space for my unfurling.”

For Smack Dab, that unfurling has included a renewed look at how the business can serve its neighborhood, its regulars, local organizations, and the broader Rogers Park community. Catering has become a major area of focus, particularly for businesses, schools, universities, nonprofits, healthcare providers, wellness organizations, and community groups seeking locally rooted brunch catering in Chicago.

Smack Dab has also been strengthening its approach to private events and community partnerships. The restaurant has seen growing interest in using the space for small gatherings, appreciation events, off-sites, organization meetings, and local celebrations. These opportunities have become an important part of the business’s long-term planning.

A key part of this next phase is Smack Dab’s continued commitment to community care. As catering and private events grow, Teeny is placing emphasis on donation-aligned opportunities and partnerships that allow the business to support local organizations and causes through its work.

The timing of the ownership transition also carries personal significance. After months of preparation, Teeny said it felt beautiful to realize that the transition had come to fruition just as Pride Month began. For Smack Dab, the moment reflects more than a change in ownership. It also aligns with Pride as a celebration of individuality, self-determination, community, and the freedom to live more fully as oneself.

Smack Dab became 100% queer woman-owned just before Pride Month, a milestone Teeny described as both fitting and deeply personal.

“Rather than centering any actions around the identity that comes with who we’re dating or in a relationship with, queerness to me has always meant using my otherness and my resources to radically alter the way we as humans think, live, and love,” Teeny shared.

That perspective has shaped Smack Dab from the beginning and continues to guide the business as it moves into this next stage. The restaurant’s future will remain centered on independent ownership, inclusive hospitality, community connection, and intentional growth.

The transition to sole ownership represents both an ending and a beginning. For Teeny, it is the result of a difficult year of change and a decision to move forward with greater clarity. For Smack Dab, it marks a new phase of leadership, expansion, and community-rooted service.

“So Smack Dabbers, do whatever you have to do to be yourself,” Teeny shared. “Truly. You’re worth it.”

About Smack Dab

Smack Dab is a queer woman-owned brunch spot in Rogers Park, Chicago. Founded by Teeny, Smack Dab is known for brunch, catering, private events, inclusive hospitality, and its connection to the local community. The business continues to grow through intentional service, local partnerships, and a commitment to creating a welcoming space for Rogers Park and beyond.



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