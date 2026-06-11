Davis Street Connects with the Community at the San Leandro Cherry Festival

SAN LEANDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Davis Street Community Center is a long time participant in the annual Cherry Festival and we’re proud to participate again this year, where staff and volunteers spent the day connecting with community members, sharing information about available services, and providing fun activities for attendees of all ages. The festival brought together families, local organizations, and businesses to celebrate community spirit and one of San Leandro’s longest standing traditions.Throughout the event, the Davis Street booth welcomed hundreds of visitors who stopped by to learn more about the organization’s programs and services. Guests enjoyed interactive games, giveaways, and family friendly activities while engaging with staff and volunteers about resources available through Davis Street.“Events like the Cherry Festival provide a valuable opportunity to connect directly with the community we serve,” said Davis Street’s CEO, Daniel Johnson. “We are grateful to everyone who visited our booth, participated in our activities, and took the time to learn more about the programs and services available to local families.”Davis Street extends its sincere appreciation to the volunteers, staff members, and festival organizers who helped make the event a success. Davis Street looks forward to continuing its mission of helping others help themselves by providing essential services and building community connections throughout the year.About Davis Street Community CenterFounded in 1972, Davis Street Community Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for low-income families and individuals. Davis Street provides essential services that strengthen families and uplift our community. Our programs include a Primary Care Clinic, Dental and Behavioral health. Basic Needs Program provides emergency food and clothing. Children’s Services includes voucher-based care and direct care through our three child development centers. Additionally, we have specialized programs that support adults with intellectual disabilities.For more information, visit Davis Street Community Center.

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