Levi Sap Nei Thang Publishes Padauk Cultivation and Management, a Practical Guide to the National Flower of Myanmar

Padauk Cultivation and Management Book by Levi Sap Nei Thang Padauk Flower with Levi Sap Nei Thang

Companion Volume to Padauk: The National Flower of Myanmar. This 547-Page Work Focuses on the Cultivation and Management of Pterocarpus macrocarpus

This book provides a valuable resource for those interested in the cultivation, management, and sustainable development of Padauk (Pterocarpus macrocarpus)” — Dr. Tin Htut, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Myanmar

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and horticultural researcher Levi Sap Nei Thang has published Padauk Cultivation and Management, a comprehensive 547-page horticultural and forestry reference work dedicated to the cultivation, establishment, care, management, and utilization of Pterocarpus macrocarpus, commonly known as Padauk.

Developed as a continuation of her previously published book, Padauk: The National Flower of Myanmar, this new volume focuses on the practical and technical aspects of growing and managing the species. While the earlier publication examined Padauk from scientific, historical, cultural, conservation, and economic perspectives, Padauk Cultivation and Management provides detailed guidance on cultivation practices and management techniques.

The 547-page volume covers climate and soil requirements, planting techniques, propagation methods, fertilization, irrigation, pruning, pest and disease management, breeding, utilization, postharvest handling, and value-added applications. Drawing upon scientific literature, forestry resources, horticultural publications, and practical management principles, the book consolidates information that is often dispersed across numerous technical sources.

The book features a foreword and recommendation by Dr. Tin Htut, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Myanmar, who has supported the publication as a valuable contribution to the documentation and understanding of Pterocarpus macrocarpus.

“Padauk is one of Southeast Asia’s most important multipurpose tree species,” said Levi Sap Nei Thang. “This book was written to provide a practical resource for growers, foresters, researchers, and anyone interested in the successful cultivation and sustainable management of the species.”

The publication is intended for horticulturists, foresters, researchers, students, conservation professionals, landowners, nursery operators, policymakers, and readers interested in tropical forestry and tree cultivation.

Padauk Cultivation and Management serves as a companion volume to Padauk: The National Flower of Myanmar, expanding the author’s ongoing research and documentation of one of Myanmar’s most significant tree species.

About the Book

Title: Padauk Cultivation and Management

Author: Levi Sap Nei Thang

ISBN: 978-0-9792993-5-3

Library of Congress Control Number: 2026915241

Length: 547 Pages

Foreword and Recommendation: Dr. Tin Htut, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Myanmar

Subject: Horticulture, Forestry, Tree Cultivation, Tropical Forestry

Species: Pterocarpus macrocarpus (Padauk)

Availability: Major online bookstores worldwide.

About the Author

Levi Sap Nei Thang, B.Sc., M.Div., D.Hum. (Hon.), is an author, researcher, and horticultural advocate whose work focuses on plant science, horticulture, environmental stewardship, and educational outreach. She has participated in international horticultural expositions and has received recognition for her contributions to horticulture, education, design, and research. Through her writing, she seeks to make scientific knowledge accessible while promoting appreciation for plants and their role in human society.

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