Canopii Built a Greenhouse for the Community. Now the Community Can Own a Piece of It

The robotic farming startup opens a $1.5 million seed round on Wefunder, for anyone who believes the future of food starts in their own community.

We built this to bring farming back into communities. So it made sense to give that community the chance to own a piece of it” — David Ashton, CEO and Founder

HUBBARD, OR, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ore. Canopii has spent five years building a greenhouse designed to serve the community around it. Starting today, that community can invest in it.Canopii Inc. today announced a $1.5 million seed round, including, community investment, planning to open on Wefunder as of June 10, 2026. The raise funds equipment and infrastructure for the company's first commercial deployment: a fully autonomous robotic greenhouse inside of Portland, producing 40,000 pounds of certified organic greens and herbs annually for a regional grocery chain with locations across the Portland metro area, delivered via electric cargo bike.The Wefunder round is the first time outside investors can participate directly in the company. For Canopii founder and CEO David Ashton, the structure is intentional."We built this to bring farming back into communities. So it made sense to give that community the chance to own a piece of it. Local farms are often limited to seasonal outlets and constrained by the availability of local labor. We wanted to create a farming system for local growers to supply outlets where most people do their shopping." said Ashton.Canopii's technology automates the full crop cycle, from seeding through harvest, inside a 2,500-square-foot facility that runs on a single water spigot and standard house power. The company has raised $3.6 million to date, $2.3 million of this was non-dilutive through competitive grants from the USDA and NSF.The Portland farm is the a model Canopii plans to replicate in communities across the country. Canopii has already signed a letter of intent with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation for a second deployment, an early signal that the model translates beyond urban food hubs into underserved communities with limited access to fresh local produce.The system is 100% built in the United States and is manufactured in Oregon through a partnership with GK Machine Inc., and carries a U.S. patent pending on its core architecture. Each facility is projected to generate approximately $388,000 in annual revenue.The Wefunder round is open to investors of all sizes. To review the offering and invest, visit wefunder.com/canopii.Media ContactRyan Toveyrtovey@canopii.us(510) 342-4365

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