Short Title: SBIRT

Initial Announcement Back to the Grants Dashboard Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) IMPORTANT NOTE: SAMHSA will accept and review only the first 30 complete, successfully submitted, and high-quality applications received via eRA. Once this threshold is met, the submission portal will close, and no further applications will be considered. NOFO Number: TI-26-005 Posted on Grants.gov: Thursday, June 11, 2026 Application Due Date: Monday, July 06, 2026 Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) Number: 93.490 Intergovernmental Review (E.O. 12372): Applicants must comply with E.O. 12372 if their state(s) participates. Review process recommendations from the State Single Point of Contact (SPOC) are due no later than 60 days after application deadline. Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Description The purpose of this program is to implement the Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment public health model for children, adolescents, and/or adults in primary care and community health settings (e.g., health centers, hospital systems, health maintenance organizations, preferred-provider organizations, health plans, Federally Qualified Health Centers, behavioral health centers, pediatric health care provider offices, children’s hospitals) and schools, with a focus on screening for underage drinking, opioid use, and other substance use. Eligibility States, political subdivisions of states, Indian tribes or tribal organizations, health facilities or programs operated by or in accordance with a contract or award with the Indian Health Service, and other domestic public and private nonprofit entities, including higher education and faith-based organizations. Award Information Funding Mechanism: Grant Anticipated Total Available Funding: $7,960,000 Anticipated Number of Awards: 8 Anticipated Award Amount: $995,000 Length of Project: 5 years Cost Sharing/Match Required?: No Proposed budgets cannot exceed $995,000 in total costs (direct and indirect) in any year of the proposed project. Annual continuation awards are contingent on the availability of funds, progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, compliance with all terms and conditions of award, and alignment with SAMHSA, HHS, and Trump Administration priorities.

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