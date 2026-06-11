LAWSUIT ALLEGING UNDERFUNDING AT FLORIDA A&M REVIVED BY APPEALS COURT

June 11, 2026, 5:10 a.m. ET

Three years after being dismissed by a lower court, a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in the funding of Florida A&M University – the state’s only public historically Black university – has been revived by a federal appeals court.

With the new ruling, a trial date can now be set for the case to be retried before a jury in district court in Tallahassee on behalf of six FAMU student plaintiffs.