Inspirit Jiu Jitsu Academy Captures Three World Championship Medals in Long Beach

Inspirit Jiu Jitsu Academy celebrates podiem at IBJJF World Championships 2026

Redondo Beach Academy Demonstrates Competitive Excellence at 2026 IBJJF Worlds Following Vital Community Support

My goal is to show my students that hurdles are meant to be broken. I want to encourage the students at Inspirit to step out of their comfort zones and overcome their challenges in sport and in life.” — Rodrigo Freitas,Inspirit Academy's Founder and IBJJF Master Champion

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspirit Jiu Jitsu Academy capped a historic competitive run at the 2026 IBJJF World Jiu-Jitsu Championships, securing podium finishes across multiple divisions. The Redondo Beach-based academy showcased the elite caliber of its athletes on the sport's largest stage, demonstrating both the technical strength of its instruction and the profound impact of its surrounding community initiatives.Leading the academy’s success, Professor Rodrigo Freitas captured the Gold medal in the Master International division. Adding to the team's medal count, Maria Luiza Nienkötter secured a Silver medal in the purple belt heavyweight division, while rising star Hallysson Germano earned two Bronze medals in the Juvenile 1 super heavyweight and open class divisions.The path to the podium for several of the academy's rising stars was paved directly by the community. Following a successful benefit dinner hosted by the academy’s women-centered movement, VIDA for Her, crucial funds were raised to support young athletes from underserved communities. These donations directly subsidized tournament fees and travel expenses, allowing opportunities for athletes from Brazil to compete in their first World Championship."Stepping onto the mats at this level always presents immense personal and physical challenges, but true growth happens when you face those difficulties head-on," said Professor Rodrigo Freitas. "My goal with this gold medal isn't just to celebrate a personal victory, but to show my students that hurdles are meant to be broken. I want to encourage every student at Inspirit to step out of their comfort zones, embrace competition, and overcome their own unique challenges both in sport and in life."The collaborative success between the academy's competitive team and the philanthropic efforts of VIDA for Her highlights a holistic approach to martial arts development. By pairing world-class training under Professor Freitas with structural economic support for underserved competitors, Inspirit Jiu Jitsu Academy continues to establish itself as a powerful force for personal autonomy and communal growth in the South Bay region.

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