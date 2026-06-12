The BELGO Changes Hands: An Iconic Montréal Building Enters a New Chapter While Preserving Its Artistic Legacy

Historic view of Scroggies Department Store, the original occupant of today's BELGO building. More than a century later, the property remains a Montréal landmark, having evolved from a prominent retail destination into a celebrated hub for contemporary art.

New ownership group commits to safeguarding BELGO’s unique identity and its pivotal role within Montréal’s contemporary art gallery ecosystem

The BELGO is far more than a building. We intend to preserve its cultural mission, respect its history, and support its future as a home for contemporary art.” — Frederic Lizotte

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After remaining under the same ownership for decades, the BELGO, an iconic downtown Montréal building and a cornerstone of the city's contemporary art scene, is entering a new chapter following its acquisition by Avenir Immobilier.Recognized as one of Canada's most important contemporary art destinations, the BELGO has long served as a home to galleries, artist-run centres, studios, and cultural organizations. Over the years, it has become a vital gathering place for artists, curators, collectors, students, and visitors seeking to engage with Montréal's vibrant creative community.For Avenir Immobilier, the acquisition represents more than a real estate transaction. The company intends to approach this transition with a strong commitment to continuity, stewardship, and respect for the cultural mission that has defined the building for decades. Its objective is to preserve the BELGO's identity while supporting its long-term vitality and continued contribution to Montréal's cultural landscape."The Belgo is far more than a building; it is deeply embedded in Montréal's cultural history. We were immediately drawn to its unique identity, the artistic energy it fosters, and the essential role it has played for years within the city's gallery ecosystem. Our intention is clear: to preserve its vocation, respect its spirit, and contribute to its long-term vitality," said Frédérick Lizotte, Vice President of Leasing at Avenir Immobilier.The company plans to work collaboratively with tenants and stakeholders while pursuing a thoughtful vision for the property's future. To support this process, Avenir Immobilier has commissioned a heritage study aimed at deepening its understanding of the building's history and significance."We are dealing here with a key component of Montreal's cultural ecosystem, where the spirit of the place rests as much on its contribution to Montreal's artistic history as on its strategic location in the heart of the city. The challenge is not to freeze the BELGO in time or turn it into a museum, but to preserve its memory and the character that have made it so compelling for decades.""We are currently working on the heritage study to gain an in-depth understanding of its history. This will help to develop the vision and support the redevelopment work, the underlying idea being to continue shaping the BELGO as one of the iconic buildings of downtown Montreal," explained Geneviève Richard, Ph.D., heritage and planning consultant for the Avenir Immobilier group and co-founder of Gris Orange.The announcement has been welcomed by members of Montréal's contemporary art community, who view the BELGO as a critical platform for artistic creation, exhibition, and cultural exchange. Le Belgo is a key hub for the accessibility and recognition of contemporary art in Canada. That is why the AGAC is delighted to learn that the new owner is committed to maintaining its cultural mission and supporting the long-term viability of the galleries, artists' centres and studios," said Anie Deslauriers, Executive Director of the Association of Contemporary Art Galleries (AGAC)."Le Belgo is at the heart of my journey, from my very first visit as a student at Cégep, when I knew I would become a gallery owner, right up to today, when it hosts, for example, our team on their way to the Venice Biennale. It is a unique place: a generous and supportive community, an essential stop that international artists and curators visiting Montreal in search of talent inevitably pass through. It is an accessible space that allows us to create, take risks and put Montreal on the map," said gallery owner Hugues Charbonneau.In a city where authentic cultural spaces are increasingly rare, the BELGO remains a powerful symbol of Montréal's artistic identity. By committing to preserve its cultural vocation and support the community that calls it home, Avenir Immobilier is reaffirming the enduring importance of this landmark and its place within the cultural fabric of the metropolis.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.