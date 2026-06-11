Kepaniwai Heritage Gardens in 'Iao reopens after storm repair work

Kepaniwai Heritage Gardens, a County of Maui park at the base of ‘Īao Valley State Monument, reopened Saturday after severe damage from back-to-back Kona low storms in March, according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR).

Picnic Pavilions 1 and 2 remain closed as repairs continue. Parkgoers are asked to proceed with caution and follow all warning signs when visiting the facility.

“After extensive work to Kepaniwai Heritage Gardens, the facility has reopened,” DPR Deputy Director Shane Dudoit said. “The public is urged to remain vigilant when visiting and heed all warning signs as there are still significant hazards to avoid.”

Storms in March caused severe erosion and flooding in the Wailuku River, which undercut the park’s Picnic Pavilions 1 and 2. Also, a large pine tree fell across the river after its root system was washed away.

The seven cultural pavilions – Chinese, English, Filipino, Hawaiian, Japanese, Korean and Portuguese – at the facility did not incur storm damage.

For general DPR information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.