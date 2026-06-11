Some Maui Buses in Kahului, Wailuku to be rerouted, halted during June 20 parade

During the Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pāʻū Parade along Kaʻahumanu Avenue on Saturday, June 20, 2026, some Maui Buses in Kahului and Wailuku will be rerouted, and specific bus stops will not be in service between 9 to 11:45 a.m., the County of Maui Department of Transportation announced.

The Maui Bus service changes are as follows:

Kahului Loop Route #5

• Eliminating the 9:35 a.m., 10:35 a.m. and 11:35 a.m. Wahine Pio/Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Roselani Place and S. Papa Avenue/Kea Street stops from Kahului Transit Center.

Kahului Reverse Loop Route #6

• Eliminating the 9:38 a.m., 10:38 a.m. and 11:38 a.m. S. Papa Avenue/Kea Street, Roselani Place and Wahine Pio/University of Hawaiʻi Maui College stops going to Kahului Transit Center.

Wailuku Loop Route #1

• Eliminating the 9:36 a.m., 10:36 a.m. and 11:36 a.m. Maui Memorial Medical Center and Maui Lani Parkway stops.

• Eliminating the 9:16 a.m., 10:16 a.m. and 11:16 a.m. Kanaloa Avenue stops.

Wailuku Reverse Loop Route #2

• Eliminating the 9:05 a.m., 10:05 a.m. and 11:05 a.m. Kanaloa Avenue stops.

The remaining bus routes will operate as normal, except for some deviation in street routes. Passengers are asked to expect delays in pickup times during the parade due to increased traffic.

The Maui Bus fixed-route service is provided by the County Department of Transportation and operated by Roberts Hawaiʻi. For more information, contact Roberts Hawaiʻi at (808) 871-4838 or the County Department of Transportation at (808) 270-7511. For general schedule information on the Maui Bus, visit www.mauicounty.gov/bus.

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