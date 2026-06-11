Lahaina Homecoming community gathering planned July 17-19 to celebrate culture, connection, recovery





Lahaina Homecoming, a three-day gathering of community, culture and connection, will take place July 17-19, 2026, along Front Street in Lahaina, the County of Maui Office of Recovery announced.

Cultural experiences, storytelling, resource sharing and community-focused programming will be part of the gathering designed to welcome people back to Lahaina, honor its rich heritage and strengthen ties among residents, families and supporters as the community continues its recovery.

Applications are being accepted for vendors and exhibitors at lahainahomecoming.com through June 15, 2026. Selection notifications will be made on June 30, 2026.

"This marks an important milestone in Lahaina's recovery," Mayor Richard Bissen said. "While there is still much work ahead, Lahaina Homecoming provides an opportunity for our community to come together, celebrate the culture and spirit of Lahaina, strengthen connections and create meaningful opportunities for local vendors, entrepreneurs and community organizations to be part of the community's continued recovery and future."

Lahaina Homecoming offers a space for the community to heal together, honor what was lost and invest in what comes next. Centered on Lahaina's people, stories, culture, and future, the gathering is dedicated to bringing community back to Lahaina.

The idea for the gathering emerged from the Maui Economic Recovery Commission's Healing Journey Team through ongoing conversations with Lahaina families and community members. The event is intended to create opportunities for people to gather in Lahaina once again while supporting community healing and economic recovery.

Gatherings, which will be held along Front Street from Prison to Dickinson street, include:

Palengke Night, Friday, July 17, 2026, 5 to 10 p.m.

Pa‘ūpili Saturday, July 18, 2026, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lahaina Ho‘olaule‘a, Saturday, July 18, 2026, 5 to 10 p.m.

Lahaina Homecoming Celebration, Sunday, July 19, 2026, 5 to 10 p.m.

As part of Lahaina Homecoming's commitment to community recovery and economic revitalization, priority consideration will be given to Lahaina-based businesses, wildfire-impacted entrepreneurs, cultural practitioners and organizations serving Lahaina families and residents. Interested vendors and exhibitors are encouraged to apply early, as space may be limited.

Participation for service providers is complimentary. For food trucks and food vendors, the cost is $200 per evening event or $500 for all three evening events. For creators, makers and retail vendors, the cost is $150 per evening event or $300 for all three evening events. There is no charge for Paʻūpili Saturday.

For more information, to submit a vendor application or provide a sponsorship, please visit lahainahomecoming.com or email [email protected].

Lahaina Homecoming is supported by the County of Maui Office of Recovery, the Maui Economic Recovery Commission - Healing Journey, Hawaiian Airlines and Hawaiian Council.

Lahaina Homecoming is a three-day community gathering dedicated to reconnection, remembrance, and rebuilding. Through cultural programming, community engagement, storytelling and shared celebration, the event creates opportunities for healing while honoring Lahaina's past, supporting its present and investing in its future. lahainahomecoming.com

The County of Maui Office of Recovery is located under the County Department of Management and coordinates the efforts of all County departments as well as state and federal resources that further recovery projects and programs. Led by Administrator John Smith, the office was created by Mayor Bissen on Sept. 19, 2023.

The Maui Economic Recovery Commission (ERC) is a coalition of community leaders dedicated to shaping Maui's economic future following the 2023 fires. Now in Phase II, the ERC is refining and moving 11 community-led projects towards implementation. The ERC continues to foster inclusivity and respond to community needs and challenges while empowering local residents to drive Maui’s economic resurgence. mauinuistrong.info/mauierc.

# # #