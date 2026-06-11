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Soil & Water Conservation Youth Camp cancelled because of COVID-19

Mon, 03/01/2021 - 00:00

   The 2021 Mississippi Soil and Water Conservation Youth Camp has been cancelled this year because of COVID-19 public safety restrictions, Youth Camp Coordinator Chelsey Gazaway said.


   Representatives from Hinds Community College in Raymond, the location of Youth Camp, stated there will not be any camps or conferences held on the college campus this summer.


   The annual event is sponsored by Mississippi Association of Conservation Districts (MACD) with the support of The MS Soil & Water Conservation Commission (MSWCC), USDA/NRCS, and local Soil & Water Conservation Districts (SWCD).

Click here for the March 2021 MSWCC Newsletter

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Soil & Water Conservation Youth Camp cancelled because of COVID-19

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