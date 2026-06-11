HEADQUARTERS - MEDIA INVITATION June 11, 2026 **Media Invitation** Louisiana State Police Cadet Class 108 Graduation What: Louisiana State Police is hosting the Cadet Class 108 Graduation Ceremony for 43 new Troopers When: Friday, June 12, 2026 at 10:30 am Where: First Baptist Church, 529 Convention Street, Baton Rouge, LA **All media outlets are invited to attend** Contact Information: Trooper Shelby Mayfield Louisiana State Police Public Affairs Section Phone: (225) 921-1384

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.