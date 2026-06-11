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**Media Invitation** Louisiana State Police Cadet Class 108 Graduation

HEADQUARTERS - MEDIA INVITATION 

June 11, 2026 

**Media Invitation** Louisiana State Police Cadet Class 108 Graduation

What: Louisiana State Police is hosting the Cadet Class 108 Graduation Ceremony for 43 new Troopers 

When: Friday, June 12, 2026 at 10:30 am 

Where: First Baptist Church, 529 Convention Street, Baton Rouge, LA 

   

**All media outlets are invited to attend**

Contact Information:

Trooper Shelby Mayfield

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section

Phone: (225) 921-1384

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**Media Invitation** Louisiana State Police Cadet Class 108 Graduation

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