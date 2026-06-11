Forbes AI Leader Hema Dey Debuts as Amazon Bestseller With The AI Translator Launching a Global Movement to Rise With AI

Hema Dey, Bestselling Author of The AI Translator

Iffel International Inc. marks 20 years of operation as The AI Translator community launches with events spanning Southern California, Vancouver and beyond

This is not just a book. This is the beginning of a movement that says no one gets left behind in the AI era.” — Hema Dey

ANAHEIM HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iffel International Inc. today announced that The AI Translator : Making Your Marketing Message Click With People And Code by Hema Dey achieved Amazon bestseller status on its June 10th launch date, simultaneously reaching number one in three categories: Global Marketing, Web Marketing, and E-Commerce — marking one of the most significant independent book launches in the AI space in 2026.The achievement coincides with the 20th anniversary of Iffel International Inc., founded in 2006 in Christchurch, New Zealand, and now headquartered in Anaheim Hills, Orange County, California.The Launch of a MovementOn the evening of June 10th, a community of AI Translator Ambassadors gathered at Dey's private residence in Orange County, California, for an intentional social event marking the official launch of The AI Translator movement — a global initiative built on the belief that artificial intelligence is the greatest equalizer of our generation, and that every person and business deserves the framework to rise with it."This is not just a book," said Dey. "This is the beginning of a movement that says no one gets left behind in the AI era. Not the business owner. Not the graduate. Not the professional navigating the most disruptive shift of their career. The work begins with the book, and it continues in every room, every event, and every community that chooses to bring this conversation forward."Each Ambassador received two symbolic gifts — an orange wristband signifying their commitment to help every person in their community rise with AI, and a bear named Beargorithms, gifted as a symbol of comfort and care during what Dey describes as a seismic time of change for every human being navigating the AI era.AI as an EqualizerDey has announced her intention to support the work outlined in Pope Leo's dossier on artificial intelligence — a landmark document addressing the ethical, social, and human dimensions of AI's impact on global society — and has expressed a commitment with the hope of making herself heard in policy setting conversations in Washington D.C. on how artificial intelligence can serve as an equalizer for every person and business navigating this era of change."There are millions of people experiencing genuine anxiety about what AI means for their jobs, their families, and their futures," said Dey. "The framework I have built — learn, unlearn, and relearn — is not just a business strategy. It is a human strategy. And it belongs in every policy conversation happening right now about how AI should serve people rather than replace them."Events Calendar — The Movement BeginsThe AI Translator movement has already generated a calendar of community events across Southern California, Canada, and beyond, with more being added weekly.Confirmed events include the Natural Healing Center in Newport Beach, California, hosting a community event on June 24th, 2026.In July 2026, the Foreign Trade Association, Women in International Trade Orange County, and Roberts & Kehagiaras LLP co-sponsor a Foreign Direct Investment and Global Trade event connecting The AI Translator with AI strategy and global trade growth.iRISE Executive Coaching brings together a group of women professionals in August 2026 for a private by-invitation-only session with Hema Dey.Women in International Trade Orange County is planning a major Southern California women's event on how every woman can and will RISE with AI.In September 2026, Dey takes the keynote stage at the TruNorth AI Leadership Summit in Vancouver, Canada — one of North America's leading AI conferences for C-suite executives, technology leaders, and business strategists — where she will also conduct a book signing of The AI Translator.ACG Inland Empire, one of Southern California's most respected professional networks, has reserved an event with Hema Dey in October 2026 — reflecting the growing demand from corporate and professional communities to bring The AI Translator conversation to their membership."The choice is yours," said Dey. "Reach out. Set up your initiative. Whether it is a corporate workshop, a team briefing, a happy hour at your office, or a gathering at a private home, the conversation belongs in every room. That is how a movement works."Businesses and community leaders interested in hosting an event may contact Iffel International directly at admin@iffelinternational.com.About The AI TranslatorThe AI Translator: Making Your Marketing Message Click With People And Code is built around the proprietary 4 Vs Framework — Visibility, Validity, Veracity, and Values — and the Team Human × Team AI methodology. The book is available worldwide on Amazon in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover formats.About Hema DeyHema Dey is the Founder and CEO of Iffel International Inc., a Forbes Top 5 AI Leader, Bestselling Author, Fractional CMO, and Chief AI Officer. Born and raised in Malaysia, Dey built her corporate career in the technology sector in New Zealand before founding Iffel International Inc. in 2006. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Lincoln University in Christchurch, New Zealand, and has spent nearly three decades building AI-ready marketing strategies for clients across 35+ countries. Iffel International provides strategic planning to help small and mid-sized businesses pivot in the AI era, alongside turnkey deployment of Agentic AI solutions and systems designed for timely execution — enabling companies to adapt, compete, and grow.

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