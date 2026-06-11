Rabbi Anchelle Perl Launches Complimentary 'Kosher Cameo Videos' for Life’s Most Meaningful Moments

MINEOLA, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an age dominated by text messages, emails, and social media posts, Rabbi Anchelle Perl of Chabad of Mineola is introducing a unique new initiative designed to restore something deeply personal: the power of a heartfelt message delivered directly from one person to another.Rabbi Perl has announced the launch of Complimentary Personalized Kosher Cameo Videos, custom-recorded video messages created to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, bar and bat mitzvahs, new grandchildren, special milestones, yahrzeits, and moments when someone simply needs encouragement and support.“One of the greatest gifts we can give another person is not something wrapped in a box,” said Rabbi Perl. “It is the gift of being remembered.”The idea was inspired by a milestone birthday video Rabbi Perl recorded for a woman celebrating her ninetieth birthday. After receiving the personalized message, she reportedly watched it repeatedly and proudly shared it with everyone who visited her home.“What touched her was not the technology,” Rabbi Perl explained. “It was hearing her name, having her life acknowledged, and receiving a blessing crafted especially for her.”Each Kosher Cameo Video is personally recorded by Rabbi Perl and tailored to the individual recipient. Videos may include personal blessings, meaningful Torah insights, words of encouragement, tributes to loved ones, and reflections appropriate to the occasion.The project is inspired by the teachings of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, who taught that every individual possesses infinite value and that one positive action can illuminate an entire world.“In a society that often moves too quickly, people long to know that they matter,” said Rabbi Perl. “A few heartfelt words can bring comfort to someone who is grieving, encouragement to someone facing challenges, joy to someone celebrating a milestone, or inspiration to someone who simply needs to hear that they are valued.”Rabbi Perl hopes the videos will help strengthen family bonds, honor cherished memories, celebrate life’s meaningful occasions, and create lasting memories that recipients can watch and share for years to come.The service is offered completely free of charge as a gift to the community.Kosher Cameo Videos are available for:-Birthdays-Anniversaries-Bar and Bat Mitzvahs-New Grandchildren and Family Celebrations-Yahrzeits and Memorial Tributes-Words of Encouragement and Inspiration-Any Meaningful Life MomentThose requesting a video should provide the recipient’s name, the occasion and date, a few personal details they would like included, and their contact information. To allow adequate preparation time, requests should be submitted approximately three weeks in advance.For more information or to request a complimentary Kosher Cameo Video, contact:Rabbi Anchelle PerlChabad of Mineola516-739-3636rabbiperl@chabadmineola.comAbout Chabad of MineolaChabad of Mineola serves the greater Mineola community through educational programs, holiday celebrations, adult learning, pastoral care, community service initiatives, and programs designed to strengthen Jewish identity and enrich the lives of people of all backgrounds.A Personal Blessing. A Meaningful Memory. A Lasting Gift.

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