Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire Marks 15th Annual Season with New Themes, New Acts, and a Grand Succession Story

MFRF 2026 - 15th Anniversary poster Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire logo

Three immersive weekends of adventure in Ansonia, Conn., featuring new entertainment and a special, one-night-only Concert & Fire Show on Saturday, July 11th.

ANSONIA, CT, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire (MFRF) returns to Warsaw Park in Ansonia, Conn., for its 15th annual season — a milestone that cast, crew, and loyal adventurers have been looking forward to all year. Running six days across three weekends, from June 27 through July 12, the 2026 Faire brings a brand-new royal succession storyline, fresh themed weekends, exciting new acts, daily costume contests, and a grand Saturday night Concert & Fire Show to close out the season.Whether you’re a seasoned Faire-goer or a first-time adventurer, all are welcome at this family-friendly celebration of fantasy, live combat, and costumed revelry.A Kingdom at a CrossroadsThis season’s original storyline puts the fate of an entire realm in the hands of one unlikely official. Queen Khanir has announced her retirement and vacated the throne of Cuulyane. After months of uncertainty, two dignitaries from rival lands have come forward to press their claims. The final choice for a new Queen will be left to one person, Mayor Gladdrian of the Shire of Anleigh, during the Midsummer Festival. Throughout the day, guests will witness the drama unfold as the story builds toward its climactic conclusion.Three Themed WeekendsWeekend 1: Summerween — June 27–28Summerween makes its return! Kids can celebrate the end of the school year by going trick-or-treating at vendor booths throughout the Fairegrounds. It’s Halloween in June — costumes, candy, and all the spooky fun, right in the heart of a fantasy kingdom.Weekend 2: Warrior Weekend — July 4–5A brand-new theme for 2026, Warrior Weekend celebrates the bold and the brave — and introduces an exclusive new act, Dume & Glume. These innovators of executionary contraptions are on a mission to spread their love for the thrill of their craft with the world. Part spectacle, part dark comedy, this duo is not to be missed.Also making their MFRF debut this weekend only: Punnic Wars. This comedy show packs more dad jokes into 30 minutes than most people experience from even their punniest uncles. Blending the spectacle of professional wrestling with the groan-worthy glory of wordplay, competitors battle for the Punderversal Championship Belt.Finally, Warrior Weekend will mark the return of Falconry Girl and her amazing birds of prey. Get up close to observe these majestic creatures!Weekend 3: Celtic Weekend — July 11–12The final weekend of the season goes full Celtic and promises to be a rousing, music-filled send-off to the 15th anniversary season. The Brotherhood Knights of Gore will join the Faire this weekend, bringing the intensity and excitement of medieval combat to life.Don’t forget to test your own skills at archery, axe-throwing, spear-throwing, and dagger-tossing at the Proving Grounds. Level up in the Fight the Knight Challenge when you take on an opponent from local boffer fight club Citadel Battle Sports.One-Night-Only: July 11 Concert & Fire ShowMFRF's milestone 15th season will close with a spectacular after-hours Concert & Fire Show on Saturday, July 11, from 7:00–9:00 p.m. The evening will feature fire jugglers, fire breathers, singing, and dancing. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. After-hours entry is included with July 11 daytime admission, or can be purchased separately, online or in person.Daily Costume Contests and Fairewide AttractionsDaily costume contests run all three weekends, inviting adventurers of all ages to compete for glory and prizes. Whether your style is medieval knight, woodland elf, or something entirely your own invention, strut your Faire-finest attire across our stage!Beyond the themed weekend exclusives, MFRF’s 2026 lineup features more than a dozen professional acts performing across five stages throughout each day — from live steel combat and historic weaponry demonstrations to music, magic, juggling, and daring stunts.New this season, all faire-goers are invited to a meet-and-greet with Aria Oceansong, an operatic mermaid and fish out of water. This is a free activity for all ages, along with whip-cracking lessons with Sean the Whispy Rover, and Magibleu’s Conundrum scavenger hunt games, which encourage guests to explore the Fairegrounds in search of fun clues.Shopping, Food & BeveragesWith nearly 70 artisan vendors, guests can shop for handcrafted leather goods, jewelry and accessories, original art, and more. The Faire’s Very Inspired Shopper (VIS) Rewards program invites guests to collect rewards from participating vendors throughout each day, with prizes awarded at the closing Final Revels.Delicious food options range from traditional turkey legs and BBQ, to inventive treats from Queen Bee Cuisine, a local food truck from Stratford. Quench your thirst with refreshing mocktails from Siren Sips or a frozen treat from DaVinci’s Snow Cone Contraption, an 8-foot-tall self-powered “hamster wheel” snow cone machine. The Faire’s two pubs serve locally sourced libations. Proceeds from pub sales will benefit Hole in the Wall Theater, a nonprofit organization in New Britain, Conn.Tickets & AdmissionTickets are on sale now at www.mfrenfaire.com , including VIP tickets and Season VIP ticket options. Discounts are available for seniors, military veterans, and active duty personnel. Children ages 4 and under are admitted free.Advance online purchase is recommended for easy, scan-and-go entry. Now make haste, a Midsummer Fantasy adventure awaits!About Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance FaireFounded in 2011, Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire has grown into a beloved summer tradition for families and fantasy enthusiasts across Connecticut and beyond. MFRF is produced by Found Artifact Entertainment LLC , the same team behind Philly Faire - The Philadelphia Renaissance Faire, the Bucks County Renaissance Faire, and the Delaware Renaissance Faire.

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