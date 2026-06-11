Army & Air Force Exchange Service Generates $307 Million for Military Quality-of-Life Programs in 2025

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service delivered record results for the military community in 2025, generating $307 million in dividends for vital Quality-of-Life programs.

The Exchange is a self-sustaining benefit—100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested into the military community. When service members, retirees, military families, Veterans, Department of War civilians and other authorized shoppers make shop at PXs and BXs, dine at Exchange restaurants or place an order through ShopMyExchange.com, they enjoy tax-free savings while directly strengthening military readiness and resilience.

“In 2025, the Exchange generated a record $513 million in earnings, returning $307 million to programs that strengthen military communities,” said Exchange Director/CEO Brad Bingham. “The Exchange serves Army, Air Force and Space Force installations worldwide, as well as select Navy and Marine Corps locations.”

The following dividends were provided to the Services in 2025:

Army: $166 million

Air Force: $120 million

Navy/Marine Corps: $21 million

Historically, about 60% of Exchange earnings are returned to the Services for Quality-of-Life programs, while the remainder improves the shopping experience, such as renovating stores, technology investments and additional services, without creating additional financial burden for taxpayers. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has generated $2.3 billion in dividends to Quality-of-Life programs.

The Exchange’s 2025 Mission Report details the Department of War’s largest retailer’s holistic support of the military community. It can be read on the Exchange’s Community Hub at ShopMyExchange.com/community under “Mission and Impact.”