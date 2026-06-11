USACE performs repairs at Kaw Dam while preparing for bridge rehabilitation

TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, is advancing critical infrastructure repairs at Kaw Dam, with in-house crews currently conducting erosion repair work along the dam embankment while preparations continue for rehabilitation of the Kaw Lake Bridge.

The Tulsa District Hub Crew, a maintenance section that performs work district-wide, is performing the work. The project addresses crest erosion and benching, a process that creates steps or terraces that worsen erosion, along the slope to help maintain the integrity and long-term performance of the dam.

"We appreciate the public's continued patience as we complete these important repairs," said Eric Bonnell, northern area operations project manager, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District.

“We are getting this work done while the bridge is closed for repairs, so we prevent future lane closures,” said Bonnell. “Completing the work in-house will save hundreds of thousands of dollars vs. contracting the work to an outside entity.”

In addition to the embankment repairs, USACE continues to make progress toward restoring the Kaw Lake Bridge to service. The bridge was closed after inspections identified deterioration of bearing pads and damage to existing bridge bearings, prompting the closure to ensure public safety.

Engineering design efforts, on-site surveying and other pre-construction activities are currently underway. Construction crews are expected to mobilize in mid-summer to replace the bridge's original bearings with modern elastomeric bearings.

The new bearings will safely restore the bridge to operational status while improving the structure's long-term reliability.

"These projects will improve the long-term safety, reliability and performance of critical infrastructure at Kaw Dam,” said Bonnell.

Additional updates on construction schedules and the bridge reopening will be provided as work progresses.