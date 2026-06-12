WAV Group AI education programs gain momentum across real estate industry

Kevin Hawkins, “The REAL AI Guy” and partner at WAV Group, drew standing-room-only crowds at his two AI workshops during REALTOR® Quest in Toronto, underscoring the rapidly growing demand for practical AI education from WAV Group and The REAL AI Guy. Marilyn Wilson, founding partner of WAV Group and President of RETechnology.com, says demand is growing for hands-on, practical AI education across the real estate industry. The REAL AI Guide for Real Estate Agents, the Amazon bestselling book by Kevin Hawkins, “The REAL AI Guy” and partner at WAV Group, has surpassed 1,000 copies sold since its release. The book has consistently ranked among Amazon’s top 10 real estate sales

WAV Group is seeing a spike in demand for hands-on, practical AI education designed for real estate agents, brokers, MLSs and associations.

The real estate industry is ready to move from AI curiosity to AI competency.”” — Marilyn Wilson, Founding Partner, WAV Group

ARROYO GRANDE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WAV Group is seeing a spike in demand for its AI education programs for real estate professionals as agents, brokers, MLSs and associations push hard to add practical training that moves beyond AI hype and into real-world use.

Led by Kevin Hawkins, WAV Group partner and known throughout the industry as The REAL AI Guy, WAV Group’s popular AI education programs include content from Hawkins’ Amazon best-selling book, The REAL AI Guide for Real Estate Agents and weekly REAL AI newsletter, including the 7-Day AI Challenge, 5 AI Skills Every Agent Must Master Now, 5 AI Skills Every MLS Professional Must Master Now, AI Without the Hype: The Best Ways to Use AI in Real Estate Today, AI Dos, Don’ts and Don’t You DARE!, and Stop Researching. Start Asking: How NotebookLM Turns Every Transaction Into a Chatbot.

The programs are designed to help real estate professionals, including agents, brokers and MLS staff and leadership, learn how to use the best and safest AI tools for the work they do every day.

“Real estate professionals don’t need more AI hype. They need hands-on training that shows them, step by step, the best and safest ways to use AI as part of their everyday work,” Hawkins said. “That includes agents, brokers and MLS professionals who need to stop using free AI tools and start using business-grade AI tools. When they do, they immediately discover AI is a massive time-saver that can help them deliver more value to their clients.”

Real Estate’s AI Gap

According to the National Association of Realtors, nearly one in three agents have not used AI in the last 12 months, yet interest in AI education is growing rapidly. Recent WAV Group multiple listing industry research found 70% of agents are very/extremely interested in AI training from their MLS.

Hawkins saw the recent surge in agent interest first-hand at REALTOR QUEST in Toronto, the largest residential Realtor convention in North America with 13,000-plus attendees. Hawkins presented two workshops that were standing room only. Toronto-based Royal LePage Signature Realty broker Jeff Goldenberg called it “one of the best sessions that I have attended at REALTOR QUEST in years.”

Hawkins also drew praise from his most recent 7-Day AI Challenge for Stellar MLS, one of the largest MLSs in the U.S.

Irene C. Bryan, a Broker Associate and Appraiser with Coldwell Banker Real Estate in Winter Haven, Florida, who has a master’s degree in business and finance, said, “Your class was incredibly helpful, and I’m already putting what I learned into use.” She added, “Your training gave me the tools and confidence I needed to move forward on my own.” Irene is 87 years old.

Meeting the AI surge

Demand from MLS is filling up WAV Group’s AI training calendar, according to WAV Group founding partner Marilyn Wilson. “Kevin is booked through August, and we have more than a dozen MLSs who have reached out for AI training. We expect the fall dates to fill quickly,” she said.

Wilson notes that Hawkins’ book, The REAL AI Guide for Real Estate Agents: No Hype. No BS. Just Real ChatGPT Skills You’ll Use Every Day, recently jumped back into Amazon’s Top 10 for real estate sales books.

“The real estate industry is ready to move from AI curiosity to AI competency,” Wilson added.

WAV Group’s AI education programs are available for MLSs, associations, brokerages and real estate organizations seeking practical AI training for members, agents or staff. Programs can be customized and personalized with live classes via Zoom or in person, from one-hour workshops to a full week of consecutive classes daily, as well as AI workshops for board leadership.

For more information about its AI education and other AI services, contact WAV Group at wavgroup.com/contact.

About WAV Group

WAV Group is one of the real estate industry’s leading consulting firms, serving MLSs, brokerages, technology companies, associations and real estate organizations. WAV Group provides strategic consulting, research, communications, marketing, public relations and technology advisory services that help real estate organizations grow, innovate and move the industry forward. Learn more at wavgroup.com.

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