Unigen Announces Strategic Hires to Bolster Leadership Team

Industry veterans Greg Edgmon and Milla Woo join the global electronics manufacturer to drive operational and supply chain transformation

NEWARK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unigen Corporation , a global leader in the design and manufacturing of enterprise and industrial electronics, today announced the appointment of two industry veterans to its leadership team. These strategic hires are positioned to scale Unigen’s long-term service capabilities and build a world-class, resilient supply chain to support the company’s ongoing global expansion.As part of this growth, Unigen has appointed the following executives to its top management team at its Newark, California headquarters:Greg Edgmon – Chief Supply Chain Officer: Edgmon joins Unigen with more than 30 years of global leadership experience across the OEM, EMS, and EPC industries. He has held senior leadership positions with globally recognized organizations including Seagate, Apple, Flextronics, and Celestica, where he spent the past eight years leading large-scale supply chain and operational initiatives. Edgmon has a distinguished track record of driving supply chain transformation within complex international business environments. In this role, he will lead the Global Supply Chain Management (GSCM) organization, anchoring Unigen's investment in a world-class supply chain to support long-term strategic objectives.Milla Woo – Vice President of Remanufacturing & Services: Woo brings over 30 years of executive leadership experience spanning electronics manufacturing, telecommunications infrastructure, operations, and global business development. She previously served as CEO / President of FRTek US, LLC, where she successfully led North American operations for a global telecom provider, secured major Tier 1 telecom customer partnerships, and spearheaded the commercialization of 5G mmWave smart repeater solutions across major U.S. markets. Woo also led global market expansion initiatives spanning Australia, India, Singapore, and Japan with P&L responsibilities across R&D, manufacturing, and sales. Known for her customer-focused leadership and operational transformation, her expertise in global operations and strategic growth will be instrumental in scaling Unigen’s aftermarket services.Together, these new strategic hires will help Unigen successfully navigate the next stage of growth for the company."Bringing Greg and Milla onto the leadership team is a huge win for Unigen," said Paul W. Heng, Founder & CEO of Unigen. "As we continue to grow, we need seasoned leaders who can keep us agile and forward-thinking. I’m confident that their world-class expertise will help us deliver even better value to our partners and set us up for long-term success."About Unigen CorporationFounded in 1991, Unigen is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of OEM products including SSDs, DRAM modules, NVDIMMs, Enterprise IO and AI solutions. Unigen also offers a full array of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS), including design, quick-turn prototyping, new product introduction, volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the heart of Silicon Valley as well as offshore in Vietnam and Malaysia. Unigen offers its products and services to customers worldwide targeting a broad range of end markets including automotive, computing and storage, embedded, medical, AI, robotics, clean energy, and IoT. Learn more about Unigen’s products and services at Unigen.com.

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