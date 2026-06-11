DOWNTOWN HOUSTON'S NORTON ROSE FULBRIGHT TOWER BUILDS MOMENTUM WITH LEGAL AND PROFESSIONAL SERVICE FIRMS

Norton Rose Fulbright Tower viewed from Discovery Green The Summit at Norton Rose Fulbright Tower Tenfold Coffee Company at Norton Rose Fulbright Tower

Landmark Office Tower Attracts Tenants Seeking Prestige, Flexibility and An Amenity-Rich Workplace Experience

Today's tenants are being far more intentional about workplace strategy. They want environments that support collaboration, reinforce company culture and reflect the caliber of their brand.” — Benjamin Llana, Vice President of Real Estate Development at Skanska

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As workplace expectations continue to evolve, companies in the legal, financial and professional services sectors are increasingly prioritizing office environments that balance prestige, efficiency, employee experience and long-term adaptability. In Houston, one property that continues to align with those demands is Norton Rose Fulbright Tower , a landmark Class A office tower strategically positioned in the city’s downtown urban core.Developed by Skanska , the 28-story, LEED Platinum-certified tower at 1550 Lamar was purposefully designed around the needs of sophisticated, client-facing users — from global law firms and wealth management groups to consulting practices, private equity firms and family offices – seeking more than just square footage.Norton Rose Fulbright Tower combines institutional quality architecture with a modern workplace environment increasingly difficult to replicate in older office inventory. The building’s highly efficient floorplates, expansive views, premium conference capabilities and elevated tenant amenities provide an ideal platform for firms looking to attract talent while delivering a refined client experience.“Today’s professional services tenants are being far more intentional about workplace strategy,” said Benjamin Llana, Vice President of Real Estate Development at Skanska. “They want environments that support collaboration, reinforce company culture and reflect the caliber of their brand. Norton Rose Fulbright Tower was designed around those priorities from the beginning.”Positioned directly along Discovery Green, the building offers tenants immediate access to one of downtown Houston’s defining lifestyle amenities while placing them within walking distance of some of the city’s premier hospitality, entertainment and dining destinations. The tower sits just steps from Four Seasons Hotel Houston, Toyota Center, and rapidly evolving The Highlight at Houston Center and GreenStreet developments.That pedestrian-oriented experience, increasingly favored by today’s workforce, extends throughout the surrounding neighborhood. Tenants have convenient access to destinations including Phoenicia Specialty Foods as well as multiple on-site hospitality-driven food and beverage offerings, including Zaranda, the latest concept from acclaimed Houston chef Hugo Ortega, and Tenfold Coffee Company.Internally, the tower continues to distinguish itself through a robust suite of wellness and hospitality amenities specifically aligned with the expectations of modern professional services tenants. At the center is Renew, a 7,000-square-foot fitness and wellness facility featuring group fitness programming, flexible studio space and tenant lounge areas designed to encourage movement and work-life balance throughout the day.The building’s rooftop terraces and The Summit — a tenant-exclusive gathering and event venue — further reinforce the property’s emphasis on wellness, collaboration and hospitality. Landscaped with native plantings and shaded outdoor workspaces, it provides an uncommon extension of the workplace experience.For legal and advisory firms in particular, the building’s efficient floorplates, premium infrastructure and hospitality-forward atmosphere offer a compelling alternative to more traditional office environments. The tower supports both conventional office layouts and contemporary workplace strategies that prioritize collaboration, flexibility and client engagement.According to the building’s ownership and leasing team, the property continues to attract interest from firms evaluating workplace environments that support recruiting, retention and operational flexibility in Houston’s evolving office market.About SkanskaAt Skanska USA Commercial Development, we create sustainable, design driven office, multi family, and lab environments that help customers thrive. Since launching U.S. operations in 2009, we’ve delivered more than 8.1 million square feet across major urban markets, leveraging the strength of a global, self financed developer to build healthy, future ready places. With $5.0 billion invested in ground up commercial projects and a commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2045, we focus on shaping spaces that elevate the tenant experience, support the environment, and attract leading companies.

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